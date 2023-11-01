 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT power rankings: Jags rise to No. 2 in Week 9

November 1, 2023 09:16 AM
Mike Florio defends his Week 9 power rankings to Myles Simmons, explaining why the Eagles landed on top, how the Jaguars secured the second slot, why the Lions stayed at No. 8 and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_montrezsweatbears_231101.jpg
3:45
Why Sweat has ‘all the leverage’ with the Bears
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chaseyoung49ers_231101.jpg
5:05
Young could be ‘difference-maker’ for 49ers in ’23
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commandersbelichick_231101__258727.jpg
10:39
Could end result for Commanders be Belichick?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingodds_231101.jpg
2:40
How Vikings’ odds to make playoffs have shifted
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousins_231101.jpg
3:25
What Dobbs trade means for Cousins’ future in MIN
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanderstrades_231101.jpg
4:42
Commanders signal more change trading Young, Sweat
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dobbs_231101__143999.jpg
5:14
Dobbs could keep Vikings on playoff race fringes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_antoniopierceraiders_231101.jpg
5:37
Raiders name Pierce interim HC, Kelly G.M.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_231101.jpg
16:56
Raiders fire head coach McDaniels, G.M. Ziegler
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dontaejohnson_231031.jpg
3:33
Johnson blames officials for loss to Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kayvon_231031.jpg
1:44
Thibodeaux blasts officials for key offsides call
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsremainingschedule_231031.jpg
6:05
Florio: Lions could go 14-3 with ease of schedule
Now Playing