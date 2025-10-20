 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Sports Apparel
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Eagles passing game flies high against Vikings

October 20, 2025 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Jalen Hurts’ perfect outing against the Vikings and why Week 7 was the first time it felt like the Eagles had an “identity” all season.

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
06:22
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
04:46
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
01:54
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching
nbc_pft_dolphinsbrowns_251020.jpg
04:16
McDaniel’s firing feels imminent after loss to CLE
nbc_pft_bearssaints_251020.jpg
03:10
Bears continue to stockpile wins through Week 7
nbc_pft_patstitansreax_251020.jpg
03:10
Vrabel has been ‘the ultimate captain’ for Pats
USATSI_27368809_copy.jpg
03:25
Jaguars ‘lacked urgency’ in London
nbc_pft_raidersconvo_251020.jpg
03:29
Are Raiders second-guessing offseason additions?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartV2_251020.jpg
03:50
Simms: Dart has ‘elite’ playmaking ability
nbc_pft_wasdalreax_251020.jpg
05:10
Dak dominates Commanders as Daniels goes down
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_251020.jpg
05:19
Parsons ‘on a mission’ after three-sack game
nbc_pft_chiefsreax_251020.jpg
04:45
Chiefs ‘got it going’ after obliterating Raiders
nbc_pft_giantsrespondV2_251020.jpg
06:44
How will Giants respond to Week 7 loss vs Broncos?
nbc_pft_chargerreax_251020.jpg
02:49
Burden is on Herbert ‘more than ever right now’
nbc_pft_charlieirsay_251020.jpg
03:59
Colts CEO Irsay-Gordon sets example for NFL owners
nbc_pft_coltsreax_251020.jpg
05:28
‘Everything is clicking’ for Colts after Week 7
nbc_pft_seanpayton_251020.jpg
03:33
Why Broncos should look to buy at trade deadline
nbc_pft_broncosgiants_251020.jpg
14:49
Broncos Week 7 rally ‘you had to see to believe’
nbc_nfl_giantsloss_251019.jpg
03:26
Dart must learn from Giants’ collapse vs. Broncos
nbc_fnia_individualperformance_v2_251019.jpg
02:40
Chase, Taylor headline Week 7’s top performers
nbc_psnff_patsdisc_251020.jpg
01:34
Dungy: Patriots ‘have a belief in themselves’
nbc_psnff_shanahanmvp_251020.jpg
01:48
Harrison: Shanahan was the MVP against the Falcons
lynch.jpg
05:54
Lynch: CMC ‘showed the world he’s still got it’
kittle_intv_mpx.jpg
06:58
How Kittle, 49ers have overcome many injuries
nbc_snf_sfpostgameint_251019.jpg
03:39
CMC rocks National RBs Day swag after big night
nbc_snf_atlsflites_251019.jpg
50
Highlights: McCaffrey powers 49ers to victory
nbc_snf_sfmccaffreytd2_251019.jpg
01:17
McCaffrey muscles into end zone for a huge TD
nbc_fnia_speedround_251019.jpg
06:41
Speed Round: Week 7 bad game or bad sign?
nbc_fnia_raiderschiefs_251019.jpg
04:13
Chiefs dominate Raiders in ‘lopsided’ blowout
nbc_fnia_eaglesminn_251019.jpg
04:41
Eagles’ air attack wins ‘statement game’ vs. MIN

nbc_fnia_broncosgiants_251019.jpg
06:27
Broncos get ‘let off the hook’ against NY teams
nbc_snf_atlrobinsontd_251019.jpg
49
Robinson closes out energizing drive with a TD
snf_preview_rodgers.jpg
44
Rodgers faces old friends when PIT hosts GB
nbc_snf_sfmccaffreytd_251019.jpg
37
McCaffrey punches through traffic for a TD
nbc_snf_atlellissint_251019.jpg
40
Elliss picks off Jones to give Falcons momentum
oly_sww200im_alexwalsh_251019.jpg
05:48
Walsh rides breaststroke to 200m IM World Cup win
oly_sww200bk_mckeownwrintv_251019.jpg
47
McKeown: Smith’s presence ‘pushed me’ to WR
oly_swm200f_lukehobson_251019.jpg
06:04
Hobson glides to win in 200m free at Westmont
oly_sww100f_katedouglasswrv2_201019.jpg
06:04
Douglass sets new world record in 100m freestyle
nbc_nba_kdurantext_251019.jpg
01:22
Rockets’ patience ‘pays off’ with Durant extension
nbc_fnia_floriodaniels_251019.jpg
23
Daniels’ leg injury is ‘nothing serious,’ per PFT
oly_sww200bk_kayleemckeownwr_251019.jpg
05:55
McKeown, Smith battle for 200m back world record
oly_sww100bu_gretchenwalshfinal_251019.jpg
04:24
Walsh wins 100m fly for second week in a row
nbc_fnia_titanssearch_251019.jpg
37
Titans have begun ‘extremely calculated’ HC search
nbc_nas_cupdega_251018.jpg
14:34
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega
nbc_fnia_floriomcdaniel_251019.jpg
50
Florio: McDaniel ‘refuses’ to think about his job
oly_swm400im_shanecasas_251019.jpg
08:12
Casas blitzes to 400m medley PB in win at Westmont
nbc_nas_postracehit_251019.jpg
03:20
Cup Series set for ‘epic battle’ at Martinsville
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251019.jpg
10:58
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Talladega playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251019.jpg
58
Best Cup driver audio from Talladega playoff race
nbc_nas_jgibbs_251019.jpg
01:33
Talladega win ‘a big deal’ for Gibbs, partners
nbc_nas_blaney_251019.jpg
47
Blaney ‘just faded’ near end at Talladega
nbc_nas_logano_251019.jpg
01:23
Logano: Talladega ‘a battle throughout the day’
nbc_nas_byron_251019.jpg
01:21
Byron: Pushing and shoving ‘the way that it goes’
nbc_nas_larsonv2_251019.jpg
01:47
Larson recounts ‘bummer’ finish at Talladega
nbc_nas_finish_251019.jpg
03:46
Talladega delivers another wild overtime finish
nbc_nas_briscoeintrv_251019.jpg
01:10
Briscoe: Championship 4 berth ‘a dream come true’
nbc_golf_dominionfinalrd_251019.jpg
05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
nbc_nfl_stefanskipresser_251019.jpg
01:00
Stefanski: Judkins has been ‘very diligent’
nbc_nfl_kcmahomessound_251019.jpg
39
Mahomes has jokes for origins of 4th down trickery