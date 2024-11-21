Watch Now
Hurts reveals Eagles are managing his ankle injury
Mike Florio dives into a unique injury situation for Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts, explaining the many reasons why it is important for NFL teams to be honest and truthful on their weekly injury reports.
NFL Week 12 preview: Steelers vs. Browns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Steelers could reach another huge milestone with a win over the Browns in Week 12.
Who Lions shouldn’t want to face in the playoffs
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy spell out why the Rams have come close to defeating the Lions before and how Sean McVay could crack the code if he gets another shot at them in the postseason.
Florio spells out reasons why the Bengals are 4-7
Mike Florio dives into the many reasons why the Cincinnati Bengals are 4-7, including their decisions not to sign star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to an extension or keep running back Joe Mixon in free agency.
NFL exec ‘not worried’ for Netflix Christmas games
Mike Florio unpacks any level of concern for the Christmas games on Netflix, given a class action lawsuit was filed after the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight.
Unpacking Harrison’s case as HOF semi-finalist
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy reflect on Rodney Harrison's career, including how Dungy used to have to game plan more for Harrison than other current Hall of Famers.
Dungy: There is no clear favorite in the AFC
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy dive into the AFC postseason picture, debating which teams will make the playoffs and declaring that any team can get hot and win the conference.
Chances of Bucs catching the Falcons in NFC South
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy analyze the remaining schedules for the Falcons and Buccaneers, diving into a scenario where the Buccaneers overtake the Falcons, win the NFC South and make the postseason.
Dungy shares why Steelers are ‘sitting pretty’
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy dive into the Pittsburgh Steelers, who can secure their 21st straight non-losing season with a win over the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.
Campbell reveals mentality about pulling starters
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy dissect why Dan Campbell would never pull a starter out in the third quarter when the team has a big lead and explore why what the Lions are doing has been extraordinary.
Lock addresses DeVito leapfrogging him to QB1
Mike Florio sifts through Drew Lock’s read on the Giants depth chart and spells out why it’s important to remember this is a financial decision, not one about skill level.
What’s More Likely: Week 12 top storylines
Mike Florio and Charean Williams weigh in on if the Ravens and Chargers will combine for over 55 points or under 45 points, if Kyren Williams has a rushing TD or Saquon Barkley does and more.
DeVito situation shows that football is a business
Mike Florio explains why the New York Giants naming Tommy DeVito the starting quarterback was perhaps more about business than football, examining who exactly made the decision to bench Jones and start DeVito.