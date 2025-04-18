 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersretirement_250418.jpg
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersretirement_250418.jpg
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers

April 18, 2025 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why the Steelers sitting around and waiting for Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his timeline is not what contending teams do.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
06:15
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
09:06
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersmoney_250418.jpg
05:55
Rodgers clarifies ‘it ain’t about the money’
nbc_pft_rodgers_250417.jpg
10:26
Rodgers remains undecided on future
nbc_roto_jeantydraft_250417.jpg
01:38
Jaguars ‘best value bet’ to draft Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250417.jpg
01:51
How many SEC, Big 12 players will be Rd. 1 picks?
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2632_250417.jpg
08:50
GM mock draft: Hampton could make a fantasy splash
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2125_250417.jpg
04:52
GM mock draft: Can Higgins be Packers’ WR1?
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft1620_250417.jpg
05:43
GM mock draft: Egbuka heads to Broncos
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft5_250417.jpg
12:14
GM mock draft: Ward, Hunter lead the top five
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft610_250417.jpg
06:48
GM mock draft: Raiders get ‘star’ in Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft1115_250417.jpg
07:23
GM mock draft: Cowboys land top TE Warren
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
01:41
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
02:12
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
nbc_pft_ol_scale_250417.jpg
09:48
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL
nbc_pft_ravens_250417.jpg
04:31
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Baltimore Ravens
nbc_pft_steelrs_250417.jpg
03:41
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Pittsburgh Steelers
nbc_pft_bengals_250417.jpg
03:24
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cincinnati Bengals
nbc_pft_browns_250417.jpg
02:50
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cleveland Browns
nbc_pft_joeschoen_250417.jpg
10:21
Schoen doesn’t feel it’s mandatory to draft a QB
hunter2.jpg
04:47
Most likely team to trade up to No. 3 for Hunter
nbc_pft_flacco_250417.jpg
12:17
Flacco has ‘no expectations’ for who Browns start
nbc_pft_travishunter_250417.jpg
08:37
Simms: Hunter is ‘made for the modern-day NFL’
nbc_pft_qbr1quality_250417.jpg
11:57
Quality of other positions may minimize Rd. 1 QBs
nbc_csu_orlandobrown2025draftclass_250416.jpg
12:43
Simmons has ‘most upside’ of any OT in draft class
nbc_csu_orlandobrown2018combine_250416.jpg
06:10
Brown reflects on 2018 combine: ‘I am who I am’
nbc_csu_firstoldrafted_250416.jpg
01:28
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted
nbc_csu_jihaadcampbell_250416.jpg
04:38
Alabama LB Campbell has ‘elite’ first step
nbc_csu_willcampbell_250416.jpg
09:20
Why Campbell is a ‘no doubt’ starting guard
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
01:54
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
oly_ssm_chasinggold_stolzmini.jpg
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
oly_bs_chasinggold_bobsledfeature.jpg
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer
scheffler_site.jpg
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
nbc_smx_smxinsiderbreakerintv_250417.jpg
03:08
Bron Breakker details first Supercross experience
nbc_roto_henderson_250417.jpg
01:36
Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU’s Henderson
30_boards_mpx.jpg
17:12
SX at Metlife Stadium: 450 title, Davies’ rise
sexton_philly_win.jpg
04:07
Webb, Sexton head-to-head a ‘pick em’ in Round 14
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
nbc_roto_aranda_250417.jpg
01:34
Rays’ Aranda should be rostered in all leagues
nbc_roto_queropromo_250417.jpg
01:43
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
nbc_roto_norbyactivation_250417.jpg
01:16
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
nbc_rtf_nico_250417v2.jpg
08:24
Why the Iamaleava saga with TENN is unsurprising
Nico_Iamaleava_father.jpg
05:24
Parents not ‘objective’ enough to be agents
nbc_rtf_ncaa_250417.jpg
06:10
NCAA rule change to disincentive faking injuries
beau_atkinson.jpg
04:31
Unpacking developments in spring transfer window
nbc_nas_rockinghambest_250417.jpg
05:39
NASCAR’s best moments from Rockingham Speedway
whitesoxlose.jpg
01:36
White Sox could be best bet for fewest MLB wins
nbc_rtf_corso_250417.jpg
02:41
Corso to retire from ‘College GameDay’ in August
nbc_pl_top20countdownno5can_250417.jpg
01:21
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 5 Can, Liverpool
nbc_dls_miamiplayin_250417.jpg
05:52
Are Heat ‘capable’ of making run in NBA playoffs?
nbc_bte_mavsgrizzlies_250417.jpg
01:41
Backing Grizzlies through ‘gritted teeth’ vs. Mavs
nbc_bte_heathawks_250417.jpg
01:52
Hawks wrongfully favored against Heat in play-in