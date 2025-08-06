Predicting who will start at QB for the Saints

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons
NFL players, teams, coaches deserving patience
Other PFT Content
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons
NFL players, teams, coaches deserving patience
Other PFT Content
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Predicting who will start at QB for the Saints
August 6, 2025 08:22 AM
The Saints listed Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough and Jake Haener as first-teamers, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to weigh in on who’s the best option to start Week 1.
Related Videos
03:40
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
05:15
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons
08:09
NFL players, teams, coaches deserving patience
02:28
Should CHI or NYG feel worse about Fields pick?
01:58
How many snaps Sanders is expected to take in 2025
05:49
Dart being listed as QB3 is ‘part of the process’
08:17
Stafford reportedly dealing with aggravated disc
08:33
What Addison’s three-game suspension means for MIN
06:19
Allen to provide insurance for the Chargers
09:33
How Texans ‘got themselves out of a mess’
01:36
Rattler has ‘momentum’ over Shough in QB battle
02:01
Fade Barkley, others at top of OPOY market
02:18
Steelers, Rodgers futures are ‘correctly priced’
09:49
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
05:13
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
02:02
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener
03:51
Parsons ‘might have to go scorched earth’ on DAL
02:56
Bridgewater reportedly expected to sign with Bucs
03:58
Cowboys are favorite for Parsons’ next team
04:58
Payton confident Broncos can win Super Bowl LX
11:14
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC West
08:41
Watson would be ‘better off’ getting out of CLE
03:41
CLE lists Flacco as starter on initial depth chart
06:45
Debating Browns’ choice to keep Pickett on roster
09:25
Jones vs. Richardson feels ‘equal’ as QB1 battle
01:27
Barkley clarifies he declined President’s Council
04:02
Why Shedeur doesn’t want Deion at training camp
06:42
Browns add Huntley to ‘traveling road show’
01:28
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
02:22
Hampton over 10 rushing TDs among best bets
Latest Clips
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
11:53
Team RRL ‘make huge statement’ at Road America
07:13
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
07:21
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’
01:35
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
01:22
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
10:59
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
05:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
07:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
15:46
Sharpe: I didn’t play football for HOF accolades
08:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
07:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
07:44
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
13:31
Fleck: CFP ‘has to be expectation’ for Minnesota
02:09
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award
10:23
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
02:12
Eye Bucks’ win total, fade Eastern Conference odds
17:42
Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms’ 2025 surprise teams
03:01
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
07:15
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue