Simms: Allen turnovers were 'inexcusable' vs. Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Josh Allen's four-turnover game against the New York Jets and debate over how the Buffalo Bills have to manage Allen moving forward.
Will Rodgers play in NFL again?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the long-term outlook for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers following the star quarterback's injury on Monday night.
Jets showcase depth of talent in win over Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why all may not be lost for the New York Jets despite a potential season-ending injury for Aaron Rodgers.
How Rodgers’ injury impacts Packers’ compensation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pull back the curtain on how Aaron Rodgers' injury can impact the level of draft compensation the Green Bay Packers were expecting to receive after trading Rodgers to the New York Jets.
Chiefs, Jones agree to new one-year deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the details of the Kansas City Chiefs' deal with Chris Jones, and what it might mean for the star defensive lineman long term.
Analyzing Jets odds after Rodgers injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their thoughts on the updated betting lines for the New York Jets following Aaron Rodgers' injury against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
Jets pull off incredible OT comeback against Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the New York Jets' emotional overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
How dangerous are turf fields in the NFL?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Aaron Rodgers' former teammate David Bakhtiari's comments about the NFL's turf fields, and how they contribute to injuries.
Can Wilson keep Jets alive after Rodgers injury?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the New York Jets' options at quarterback following Aaron Rodgers' injury and discuss the possibility of bringing in a veteran to support Zach Wilson.
Assessing fallout from Rodgers injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Aaron Rodgers' injury for the New York Jets during his opening drive for his new team against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
Analyzing Young, Stroud NFL Week 1 debuts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the NFL debuts of No. 1 pick Bryce Young and No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud from Week 1.
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for the standout performers from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.