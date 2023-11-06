Watch Now
Stroud makes history in Texans’ wild win
C.J. Stroud has been impressive early in his NFL career, but Sunday marked a true breakout as he set the rookie record with 470 passing yards while adding five touchdowns, including the winner in the final seconds.
Chiefs limit Dolphins’ high-powered offense
If questions lingered about the Chiefs’ ability to maintain their defensive performance, Sunday’s effort against the dangerous Dolphins could put those concerns to bed.
Should NFL move trade deadline back?
With reported fears that Daniel Jones tore his ACL Sunday, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explains why moving the trade deadline back would benefit teams like the Giants.
Ravens are ‘out of this world special’
After the Ravens dominated the Seahawks 37-3, Mike Florio and Chris Simms don’t see any teams playing better than Baltimore.
NFL Week 9 superlatives: Dobbs arrives for MIN
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick their superlatives for Week 9 of the NFL season, including Josh Dobbs stepping in for the Vikings and the Raiders smoking that Giants (and Josh McDaniels) pack.
Dolphins continue to struggle vs. elite teams
The Miami Dolphins now have a track record: They beat the teams they should beat and lose to the teams they should lose to. Will it continue to play out that way for the rest of the NFL season?
Can Cowboys close gap on Eagles in standings?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms liked the Cowboys’ effort in a close road loss to the Eagles and wonder if Dallas can use its easier schedule to close in on the Eagles before they play again in Week 14.
Eagles come up clutch once again vs. Cowboys
It was a familiar story for the Eagles this season: It wasn’t perfect, but they came through when they absolutely had to and squeaked past the rival Cowboys at home.
Bills offense is ‘a cyclone of insanity’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down why the Bills are struggling after a Sunday night loss to the Bengals dropped them out of the AFC playoff picture.
Burrow, Bengals continue to have Bills’ number
With Joe Burrow looking healthy, the Bengals are trending up in a big way. The same can’t be said for the Bills after their loss on Sunday Night Football.
Quarterback injuries mar NFL Week 9
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how multiple teams were hampered by poor play from backup options at quarterback in Week 9.
Breaking down Browns’ first shutout of season
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers behind the Cleveland Browns' dominant 27-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.