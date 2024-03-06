PFT Draft: Memorabilia you’d splurge on

 Skip navigation
March 6, 2024 10:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rattle off which items they'd consider splurging on, from a Super Bowl ring to Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey and more.
