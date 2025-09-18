 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years
nbc_pft_dolphins_tyreek_hill_250918.jpg
Why Dolphins could benefit from trading Hill
nbc_pft_chiefsgiants_250918.jpg
Chiefs-Giants could set team expectations for year

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years
nbc_pft_dolphins_tyreek_hill_250918.jpg
Why Dolphins could benefit from trading Hill
nbc_pft_chiefsgiants_250918.jpg
Chiefs-Giants could set team expectations for year

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mayfield knows how to get in competitors’ heads

September 18, 2025 07:56 AM
Mike Florio sheds light on how Baker Mayfield knows how to dance around a line to entice opponents to act emotionally.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
02:19
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years
nbc_pft_dolphins_tyreek_hill_250918.jpg
07:46
Why Dolphins could benefit from trading Hill
nbc_pft_chiefsgiants_250918.jpg
04:15
Chiefs-Giants could set team expectations for year
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250918.jpg
08:26
Analyzing NFL’s handling of Rice suspension
nbc_pft_tombrady_250918.jpg
05:02
Brady in booth is ‘odd look’ as broadcaster, owner
nbc_pft_ben_robinson_practice_250918.jpg
05:46
Johnson suggests CHI must improve practice habits
nbc_pft_new_ot_rules_250918.jpg
04:46
Why Garrett would want ball second in new OT rules
nbc_pft_eaglespassinggame_250918.jpg
01:25
Hurts takes ‘accountability’ for passing game
nbc_pft_tushpush_250918.jpg
08:09
Why tush push could be in danger next offseason
nbc_pft_kelcestruggles_250918.jpg
04:06
Father Time could catch Kelce during the season
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250918.jpg
02:32
Will 49ers ‘play the hot hand’ amid Purdy injury?
mariota.jpg
03:05
How different WAS offense would be for Mariota
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250918.jpg
06:44
Commanders’ new stadium approved for D.C.
nbc_simms_backupqbsv2_250916.jpg
11:04
Backup QB confidence meter for NFL Week 3
nbc_csu_injuredqbs_250916.jpg
01:23
Examining playoff odds for teams with injured QBs
nbc_csu_tushpush_250916.jpg
05:36
Tush Push false starts an officiating ‘gray area’
nbc_roto_aaronjones_250917.jpg
01:23
Mason primed to be ‘workhorse’ after Jones injury
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250917.jpg
02:09
Herbert, Harbaugh awards lead top futures bets
nbc_ffhh_rookie_250917.jpg
06:06
Rookie utilization scores: Golden, hunter, Egbuka
nbc_ffhh_jerry_250917.jpg
06:24
Jeudy should be avoided vs. Packers defense
nbc_ffhh_djmoore_250917.jpg
06:36
Continue to roll with Moore, Coleman in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_treyveyon_250917.jpg
04:27
Henderson’s playing time makes him a tough start
nbc_ffhh_omarion_250917.jpg
07:03
Should Hampton continue to be trusted in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_pollard_250917.jpg
05:54
Pollard has fantasy value given workload with TEN
nbc_ffhh_tua_250917.jpg
06:40
How does Taylor impact Jets’ fantasy outlook?
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
09:40
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_250917.jpg
06:05
Giants’ pass rush could shake Chiefs up on SNF
nbc_fnia_mostdissapointing0wins_250917.jpg
04:31
Chiefs, Dolphins headline disappointing 0-2 teams
jjthumbnailvikings.jpg
14:40
McCarthy, Purdy headline NFL quarterback injuries
nbc_fnia_brady_250917.jpg
11:49
Brady as owner and broadcaster is ‘uncomfortable’

Latest Clips

oly_atw200_mjwsemi_250918.jpg
03:49
Jefferson-Wooden eyes 200m world title after 100m
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250918.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
oly_atm200_worlds_lylessemi_250918.jpg
04:33
Lyles sizzles with world lead in 200m semifinals
oly_atm200_levellsemi_250918.jpg
04:37
Levell, Tebogo 1-2 in 200m semis to reach final
oly_atm200_worlds_bednareksemi_250918.jpg
05:02
Bednarek storms to 200m semis win; third-fastest
oly_atw800_hodgkinsonheat_250918.jpg
05:07
Hodgkinson wins 800m heat, qualifies for semis
nbc_golf_jtsrd3_250917.jpg
09:20
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson recounts Ryder Cup experiences with US team
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250917.jpg
02:17
Back Notre Dame to cover spreads v. Purdue
nbc_roto_jaylenwaddle_250917.jpg
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
nbc_roto_tyronetracy_250917.jpg
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_sadiq_250917.jpg
02:38
Sadiq has ‘perfect demeanor’ for pass and run game
nbc_roto_bichette_250917.jpg
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250917.jpg
19:04
Tucker has ‘significant concerns’ about Williams
nbc_imsa_indypreview_250917.jpg
12:36
Indy carries ‘urgency’ as penultimate IMSA race
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
01:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_stacylewis_250917.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_roto_justinfields_250917.jpg
01:01
How Fields’ concussion impacts Jets in fantasy
manninghatcowboy.jpg
01:07
Cooper Manning discusses wearing wild cowboy hat
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
indianaqbthumbnail.jpg
01:44
Take Mendoza’s passing yards under vs. Illinois
lagwayfloridamiamiquarterbackpassingyardsover.jpg
01:53
Bet on Lagway’s passing yards over against Miami
nbc_fnia_biggestsurprise2wins_250917.jpg
07:25
Bengals, 49ers headline surprising 2-0 NFL teams
nbc_fnao_bestplayoffchances_250917.jpg
01:53
Texans headline 0-2 teams with a shot at playoffs
nbc_roto_michiganneb_250917.jpg
01:46
Best bets for No. 21 Michigan vs. Nebraska
nbc_roto_mercuryliberty_250917.jpg
01:39
Mercury vs. Liberty primed to hit the under
nbc_roto_saintsseahawks_250917.jpg
02:19
Why the under is in play for Saints vs. Seahawks
nbc_roto_broncoslac_250917.jpg
02:16
Broncos-Chargers is ‘a fascinating handicap’