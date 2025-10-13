 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Titans need 'massive change' after loss to Raiders

October 13, 2025 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their thoughts on the future of the Tennessee Titans after falling to 1-5 on the season following their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
06:26
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
01:24
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
05:58
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed
nbc_pft_bucsdefeat49ersv2_251013.jpg
12:26
‘Unbelievable’ Mayfield shines against 49ers
nbc_pft_pantherscowboys_251013.jpg
02:20
Dowdle runs through ‘horrible’ Cowboys defense
nbc_pft_steelersdefeatbrowns_251013.jpg
01:22
‘Vintage Rodgers’ guides Steelers past Browns
nbc_pft_patriotsdownsaints_251013.jpg
01:58
Maye looks ‘the real deal’ for the Patriots
nbc_pft_packersdefeat_251013.jpg
02:45
Packers looked ‘really ordinary’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_ravensrams_251013.jpg
05:52
Is Harbaugh’s tenure with Ravens coming to an end?
nbc_pft_coltsdefeatcardinals_251013.jpg
07:41
Is Murray playing his last season in Arizona?
nbc_pft_chiefslionsbrawl_251013.jpg
14:13
Branch incites brawl between Lions, Chiefs
nbc_pft_chiefsbeatlions_251013.jpg
10:04
Chiefs ‘back down to no one’ after upending Lions
nbc_fnia_atlsfprev_251013.jpg
44
SF will be ‘different team’ minus Warner vs. ATL
nbc_psnff_shanesteichen_251012.jpg
55
Steichen details Colts’ pregame injuries to Dungy
nbc_psnff_newenglandpatculture_251013.jpg
01:27
Vrabel deserves ‘a lot of props’ for NE’s big step
nbc_nfl_tuacomments_251012.jpg
02:12
Harrison: Tua’s comments show Dolphins need new HC
nbc_psnff_chenalint_251012.jpg
07:04
Chiefs’ Chenal: SNF against Lions was a ‘must-win’
nbc_nfl_chrisjones_251012.jpg
02:05
KC’s Jones bounces back after mistake against JAX
nbc_snf_gamerecap_251012.jpg
02:47
Chiefs’ win over Lions shows ‘mental toughness’
nbc_snf_detkclitesv2_251012.jpg
52
Highlights: Chiefs’ stars shine in win over Lions
nbc_snf_kcpostgameints_251012.jpg
01:38
Mahomes on DET: ‘They can do the extracurriculars’
nbc_snf_detkcpostgamescuffle_251012.jpg
01:59
Branch ignites end-of-game scuffle on SNF
nbc_fnia_finalword_251012.jpg
02:42
Rodgers among Week 6’s top individual performers
Speed_round_raw.jpg
07:31
Speed Round: Week 6 word association
nbc_fnia_week6recap_251012.jpg
04:20
Seahawks ‘answered some questions’ in win vs. JAX
nbc_fnia_buccs49ers_v2_251012.jpg
06:31
Buccaneers ‘hardened’ by ugly win vs. 49ers
nbc_snf_detlaportatd_251012.jpg
52
LaPorta wrangles insane one-handed TD catch
nbc_snf_kcbrowntd_251012.jpg
46
Brown finds a lane and books it into the end zone
nbc_snf_kcworthytd_251012.jpg
47
Mahomes finds Worthy for the first Chiefs TD
nbc_snf_goffcatchbutreversed_251012.jpg
02:06
Goff’s receiving TD called back for illegal motion

nbc_golf_caleagleVOD_251013.jpg
59
California’s Miravitlles sinks hole-out for eagle
dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfourV2_251001.jpg
04:00
Why Durant ‘is everything’ HOU could’ve asked for
nbc_nba_pg_denvlac_251012.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers
nbc_nba_pg_gswvlal_251012.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Warriors vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_bostoncelticscavshl_251012.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Cavaliers vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_milvchi_251012.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bucks vs. Bulls
nbc_nas_postracehit_251012.jpg
05:23
Las Vegas playoff race defined by Hamlin’s win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251012.jpg
15:39
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nba_presznheatmagic_251012.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Heat vs. Magic
nbc_nas_hamlindiscuss_251012.jpg
02:08
Hamlin finds another gear to win South Point 400
nbc_nas_bell_251012.jpg
01:18
Bell feels ‘déjà vu’ after Las Vegas finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251012.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_251012.jpg
01:08
Pit road penalty hampers Elliott’s South Point 400
nbc_nas_logano_251012.jpg
01:45
Logano explains ‘all or nothing call’ at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_cupvegas_251012.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_larson_251012.jpg
01:51
Larson unpacks second-place finish at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_251012.jpg
02:18
Win No. 60 at Las Vegas ‘means a lot’ for Hamlin
nbc_nas_briscoe_251012.jpg
01:02
Briscoe was ‘hanging on’ late at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_byronintrv_251012.jpg
01:35
Byron never saw Dillon wave to get to pit road
nbc_fnia_tuareactions_251012.jpg
01:19
Why Tua should be handling MIA issues ‘in house’
nbc_fnia_florioinjuries_251012.jpg
30
Warner out for the season, Bucs lose another WR
nbc_nas_byroncrash_251012.jpg
01:58
Byron collides with Dillon in massive crash
nbc_fnia_dancampbell_251012.jpg
01:29
Lions’ success ‘starts with Campbell’s mentality’
nbc_fnia_florionacua_251012.jpg
28
‘Uncertain’ Nacua will be available in Week 7
nbc_fnia_floriodaboll_251012.jpg
42
NFL takes Daboll entering medical tent ‘seriously’
oly_sww100f_douglaswin_251012.jpg
06:38
Douglass powers to 100m freestyle win at World Cup
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
07:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour golfers earn PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_kfchampsfinalrdhl_251012.jpg
06:56
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 4
oly_swm200br_casparwin_251012.jpg
08:09
Corbeau holds off Marchand in 200m breaststroke
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_251012.jpg
50
Blaney had ‘no warning’ of tire going down