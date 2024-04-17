Watch Now
McDonough's lawyer tees off on 'horrible' Bidwill
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the candid assessment Terry McDonough's lawyer offered about Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and outline the legal process set to follow.
Clark tops NFL players in draft-night jersey sales
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on Caitlin Clark, given Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said she had the highest-selling jersey on draft night out of any player in any league.
Will the Cowboys ‘blow up’ roster next year?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to what's next for the Cowboys, question if Bill Belichick could be in play at head coach and outline the drastic changes Dallas needs in order to reach the next level.
Vikings are focused on landscape of whole QB class
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out the Vikings' options for a QB in either the first or second round and how confident the organization is in Kevin O'Connell to develop a rookie QB.
Analyzing Giants’ draft predicament at No. 6
Daniel Jones is unconcerned about the Giants drafting a QB at No. 6 overall, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to weigh drafting a QB versus landing a difference maker.
Unpacking concerns of hit that injured Hockenson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms echo T.J. Hockenson's message to the NFL about needing to take a look at low hits against offensive players.
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL voices
From John Madden to John Facenda, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name some of the most iconic broadcasters in NFL history.
Taylor won’t speculate on Higgins’ offseason plans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms ponder what Tee Higgins value would be if the Bengals removed the franchise tag and explain why he is exerting leverage by not attending the offseason program.
Jefferson deal getting more expensive as MIN waits
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question what the Vikings were waiting for as it pertains to Justin Jefferson's next contract and spell out why the longer they put it off, the more the WR will expect.
Parsons, Lamb not at voluntary offseason workout
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why this is a power play for Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb, as well as how the DeVonta Smith extension could affect their situations.
Expectations for Texans with Stroud, Diggs, Hunter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what the Texans are capable of after adding Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter, especially with C.J. Stroud at the helm.
Eagles are ‘ahead of the game’ with Smith deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why other teams would be smart to hold their young core together like the Eagles, who agreed to a three-year extension with DeVonta Smith.