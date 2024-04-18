Watch Now
Odunze 'ready for any situation' in 2024 NFL Draft
Top 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect Rome Odunze joins PFT to discuss his ideal NFL landing spot, the draft process, misconceptions about his game and more.
Belichick explains strategy for new kickoff rule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Bill Belichick's assessment on how to approach the new NFL kickoff formation and why he feels there is more of an emphasize on size than speed.
Belichick ‘opened the vault’ on draft process
Mike Florio and Chris Simms digest Bill Belichick's insight on how media reports on players' draft stock come from their agents, not teams, and how information within 12 hours of the draft can be very accurate.
Goff: Hard to imagine 1-1 pick was eight years ago
Jared Goff tells Mike Florio it's "hard to imagine" that his top NFL draft selection was eight years ago, explains why his trade to Detroit was so good for him, reflects on how the Lions turned things around and more.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects
Chris Simms reveals his top two safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Cooper DeJean who is a "physical" player and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who has "elite quickness."
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 1 Edgerrin Cooper
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed that Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper is his top-ranked LB in the 2024 NFL Draft due to his rare athleticism and versatility.
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean
Chris Simms breaks down the film of Cooper DeJean and why he's considering him not just a safety (instead of a cornerback), but the top safety in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 2 Rakestraw Jr.
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed that Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is ranked No. 2 on his safety list in the 2024 NFL Draft because he is not a "true cover corner," but has potential to be strong inside.
Four QB prospects to visit Commanders on same day
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. would all visit the Commanders on the same day and discuss how this could hurt their time with the team.
How competitive will AFC West be in 2024?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question how long the Chiefs can hold it together as their stars like Travis Kelce begin to age, as well as how the Chargers will perform under Jim Harbaugh.
Clark tops NFL players in draft-night jersey sales
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on Caitlin Clark, given Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said she had the highest-selling jersey on draft night out of any player in any league.
McDonough’s lawyer tees off on ‘horrible’ Bidwill
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the candid assessment Terry McDonough's lawyer offered about Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and outline the legal process set to follow.