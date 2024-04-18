 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Odunze 'ready for any situation' in 2024 NFL Draft

April 18, 2024 09:00 AM
Top 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect Rome Odunze joins PFT to discuss his ideal NFL landing spot, the draft process, misconceptions about his game and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_belichickkickoff_240418.jpg
4:22
Belichick explains strategy for new kickoff rule
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichickdraft_240418.jpg
8:12
Belichick ‘opened the vault’ on draft process
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jaredgoffintv_240417.jpg
10:36
Goff: Hard to imagine 1-1 pick was eight years ago
Now Playing
nbc_simms_safetycompv2_240417.jpg
6:43
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects
Now Playing
nbc_simms_edgerrincooper_240417.jpg
6:41
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 1 Edgerrin Cooper
Now Playing
nbc_csu_cooperdejean_240417.jpg
10:34
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean
Now Playing
nbc_csu_ennisrakestraw_240417.jpg
7:01
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 2 Rakestraw Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_washingtonvisitsv2_240417.jpg
4:52
Four QB prospects to visit Commanders on same day
Now Playing
nbc_pft_competitiveafc_240517.jpg
8:03
How competitive will AFC West be in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_caitlinclark_240417.jpg
1:16
Clark tops NFL players in draft-night jersey sales
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bidwll_240417.jpg
6:42
McDonough’s lawyer tees off on ‘horrible’ Bidwill
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trevorlawrence_240417.jpg
9:07
Lawrence has had ‘some conversations’ on contract
Now Playing