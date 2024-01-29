 Skip navigation
Tucker 'poked the bear' in Mahomes during pregame

January 29, 2024 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Justin Tucker had no business being in the Chiefs warmup area ahead of the game and how it just gave Patrick Mahomes extra motivation.
