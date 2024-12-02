Watch Now
LAC should have won by more vs. Falcons, Cousins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss some of the "shocking" offensive decisions made by the Falcons in their loss to the Chargers, and Kirk Cousins' poor performance over the last few weeks.
Wilson leads Steelers to big win over Bengals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Pittsburgh's win over Cincinnati, including the struggling Bengals defense and the Steelers offense gaining momentum on the coattails of Russell Wilson's strong play.
Barkley, Allen leading MVP race following Week 13
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the MVP race after Week 13, including why Saquon Barkley and Josh Allen are the top contenders for the award at this point in the NFL season.
Young bounced back in a ‘big way’ after benching
Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT win over the Carolina Panthers, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Bryce Young's benching has led to his significant improvement.
Bills clinch 5th straight AFC East title vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bills dominant victory over the 49ers in the snow in Week 13, and why Buffalo is "no question" one of the best teams in football.
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look ahead to the Denver Broncos' matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns on Monday and question whether Jameis Winston can limit his mistakes.
Give Me The Headline: Kings of New York
Chris Simms breaks down his headlines from Week 13 of the NFL season, including a pair of former New York Jets who helped the Seattle Seahawks take care of business at MetLife Stadium.
Rams ride stars in ‘gutsy’ Week 13 win vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Rams' Week 13 win over the Saints, including how the team leaned on their stars in the second half against New Orleans.
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the Chicago Bears' Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions, particularly the late-game clock management mistake from coach Matt Eberflus.
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Cowboys win over the Giants on Thanksgiving Day and the message that needs to be sent to Dallas with Micah Parsons saying the team can make a run.
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison agree that the Dolphins just don't have what it takes to hang with the NFL's best teams -- especially in the cold, while Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers are among the league's best.
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to Tom Brady's criticism of former Giants QB Daniel Jones for requesting his release from the team and how being a former sixth-round pick may have influenced his perspective.