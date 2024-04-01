Watch Now
Penix Jr. is being 'underrated' in 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a closer look at Michael Penix Jr.'s Pro Day footage, which they believe illustrates his natural throwing ability and strength as an athlete.
Simms: UFL is missing ‘something special’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the UFL's opening weekend, what the league did well and what it can improve.
Title for Belichick’s book should be ‘No Days Off’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Bill Belichick reportedly writing a book, including the timeline of publishing and what stories it might include.
‘Work to be done’ for UNC QB Maye
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Drake Maye's Pro Day performance, and conclude that while Maye has some “eye-popping traits,” he has yet to put it all together at the QB position.
No incentive to avoid a penalty on PAT try
In the wake of the NFL's new kickoff rule, Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the significant implications of penalties on a PAT try not being enforced until after the kickoff.
Reddick trade illustrates Jets’ urgency to win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Jets' recent trade for edge rusher Haason Reddick, and how it illustrates New York's “all-in” mentality, while also allowing the Eagles to focus on their young players.
Players who will most benefit from fresh start
Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight players who will most benefit from being on a new team, including Saquon Barkley, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Aaron Jones and more.
Scheduling will make or break Jets in 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the New York Jets' history of difficult schedules, and how the order in which they face teams in 2024 will impact how successful they can be.
Clowney hopes to build on his ‘Kobe Bryant year’
After Jadeveon Clowney's strong season in Baltimore, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the impact of the pass rusher joining the Panthers, and how he will be a “disruptive force on the defensive line.”
How the Vikings lost Cousins in free agency
The Voice of the Vikings Paul Allen joins Mike Florio to discuss how Kirk Cousins left Minnesota for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency and previews the team's upcoming draft.
Could the Steelers use Fields in Hill role?
Mike Florio answers a couple of questions from the PFT Mailbag and shares his thoughts on Justin Fields' potential role with the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.
Aiyuk eyeing top dollar in deal with 49ers
Mike Florio discusses the potential framework for a Brandon Aiyuk deal with the San Francisco 49ers and takes a look at comparable wide receiver contracts around the NFL.