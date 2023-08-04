Watch Now
What is end game for Jacobs’ stalemate with LV?
Given there has been zero movement from the Raiders and Josh Jacobs, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline what could eventually get this situation wrapped up.
Up Next
Berry: Commanders are ‘playing with house money’
Berry: Commanders are 'playing with house money'
Matthew Berry joins Mike Florio to spell out why the Commanders virtually have nothing to lose and why it's time to see what Sam Howell is capable of, rather than leaving the door open for Jacoby Brissett.
How RB durability could be affecting market issue
How RB durability could be affecting market issue
Jason Garrett explains to Mike Florio why there could be an underlying preparation factor among RBs that's contributing to decreased durability and, in turn, fueling the RB market issue.
Saleh, Flores transforming teams at training camps
Saleh, Flores transforming teams at training camps
Jason Garrett joins Mike Florio to dive into training camp takeaways, including Robert Saleh making the Jets' offense more balanced and Brian Flores bringing an edge to the Vikings' defense.
King provides pulse on OBJ, Hurts, Tua at camps
King provides pulse on OBJ, Hurts, Tua at camps
Peter King joins Mike Florio from his training camp tour to provide insight on Odell Beckham Jr. becoming a leader, Jalen Hurts embracing being a triple threat, how Tua Tagovailoa has prepared and more.
Unpacking NFL’s changes to Personal Conduct Policy
Unpacking NFL’s changes to Personal Conduct Policy
The NFL has updated its Personal Conduct Policy, following Deshaun Watson’s unprecedented situation, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to examine these changes and the impact they’ll have.
Assessing who CLE will utilize for third QB rule
Assessing who CLE will utilize for third QB rule
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons compare the performances of Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the Hall of Fame Game and assess how the Browns' QB depth will look with the new rule.
Wilson seems ‘thrilled’ with Jets situation
Wilson seems 'thrilled' with Jets situation
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's Hall of Fame Game performance and why there's still optimism surrounding the former No. 2 overall pick.
Colts want to keep Taylor over the long term
Colts want to keep Taylor over the long term
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on how teams use RBs' love for the game against them in situations like Jonathan Taylor with the Colts, given he doesn’t exactly have many options.
Cook expected to accelerate talks with Jets
Cook expected to accelerate talks with Jets
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why Dalvin Cook would be an organic fit with the Jets and how it’s in Cook’s best interest to move quickly at this point.
PFT Draft: Backup QBs to watch in preseason
PFT Draft: Backup QBs to watch in preseason
From Sam Darnold to Zach Wilson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which backup QBs they'll be watching the closest throughout the preseason.
Mayfield vs. Trask QB competition in TB ‘tightens’
Mayfield vs. Trask QB competition in TB ‘tightens’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Buccaneers OC Dave Canales’ read on the battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask and discuss why it’s the only “true” QB competition right now.