Williams embracing punt returner opportunity
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams talks about the team's first game against the Lions, how he's looking forward to being a punt returner and more.
What comes to mind: Chiefs vs. Ravens
The Good Morning Football crew discuss the 2024 NFL season opening matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, including 3-peat chances and more.
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1
Vaughn Dalzell justifies taking the Indianapolis Colts' moneyline against the Houston Texans and Brad Thomas explains why he's hammering the Miami Dolphins to win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL Week 1.
Bet it in a Minute: PIT-ATL, TEN-CHI in NFL Week 1
Brad Thomas explains why he likes the over on Caleb Williams' rushing prop in Week 1, while Vaughn Dalzell is riding with Najee Harris to score a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers-Atlanta Falcons matchup.
Bet it in a Minute: LV-LAC, WAS-TB in NFL Week 1
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look at at a few NFL Week 1 matchups, including the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, giving bettors some tips.
Sirianni on ‘tush push,’ expectations for 2024
Nick Sirianni tells Tony Dungy about his vision for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, Jalen Hurts' progression as a quarterback, the team's patented "tush push" and more.
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sits down with Tony Dungy to analyze game film on Jason Kelce and Cam Jurgens, explaining why the team is in good hands with the third-year offensive lineman.
Previewing Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge join Dan Patrick to discuss the upcoming Packers vs. Eagles game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.
Orlovsky: Chiefs have ‘obsession’ with three-peat
Dan Orlovsky joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Chiefs' march toward history, the dynamics with the Bills and Jets in the AFC East and more ahead of NFL season.
NFL hot takes: Will Jets win the Super Bowl?
Dan Patrick and the Danettes offer their NFL hot takes for the 2024-25 season, including Russell Wilson leading the Steelers to the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers winning MVP with the Jets and more.
Berry: Commanders No. 1 TE outscores Bowers in ’24
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew give their bold tight end takes for the 2024 NFL season as Matthew Berry predicts the Washington Commanders tight end No. 1 will outscore Brock Bowers in fantasy football.
Johnson in position for Top-12 fantasy season
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew makes their bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season, explaining why Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson could have a monster year with his new club.