 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_blaney_251102.jpg
Final Phoenix results, points for NASCAR 2025 season as Blaney wins finale, Larson wins title
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
What Drivers Said at Phoenix after NASCAR Cup title for Kyle Larson, win for Ryan Blaney
Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_snf_seahortontd2_251102.jpg
Darnold lobs gorgeous 25-yard TD pass to Horton
nbc_nba_atlvscle_251102.jpg
HLs: Cavs sneak past Hawks, get back in win column
nbc_nba_utahvscha_251102.jpg
Highlights: Hornets breeze by Jazz in blowout win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_blaney_251102.jpg
Final Phoenix results, points for NASCAR 2025 season as Blaney wins finale, Larson wins title
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
What Drivers Said at Phoenix after NASCAR Cup title for Kyle Larson, win for Ryan Blaney
Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_snf_seahortontd2_251102.jpg
Darnold lobs gorgeous 25-yard TD pass to Horton
nbc_nba_atlvscle_251102.jpg
HLs: Cavs sneak past Hawks, get back in win column
nbc_nba_utahvscha_251102.jpg
Highlights: Hornets breeze by Jazz in blowout win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Darnold fires one to Horton for first TD

November 2, 2025 08:46 PM
Sam Darnold connects with Tory Horton on a short four-yard pass to put the Seahawks up 7-0 after the extra point late in the first quarter against the Commanders.

Related Videos

nbc_snf_seahortontd2_251102.jpg
55
Darnold lobs gorgeous 25-yard TD pass to Horton
nbc_fnia_florioinjuriues_251102.jpg
32
Inside notable NFL Week 9 injuries
nbc_fnia_billschiefs_251102.jpg
01:07
Bills continue regular-season dominance vs. Chiefs
nbc_fnia_floriowilliams_251102.jpg
42
Williams knew the Bengals ‘left us too much time’
jjmccarthy.jpg
55
McCarthy: ‘There’s a lot of meat left on the bone’
nbc_nfl_youngpresser_251102.jpg
41
Young: Panthers’ ‘confidence never wavered’ vs. GB
nbc_nfl_vrabelpresser_251102.jpg
57
Vrabel: This is a group that ‘always wants more’
nbc_fnia_minjeffersonft_251102.jpg
04:21
FNIA Facetime: Jefferson glad McCarthy is back
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
08:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_roto_hunter_251031.jpg
01:22
Hunter placed on IR with knee injury
nbc_roto_jackson_251031.jpg
01:13
Jackson makes big impact in return vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_collins_251031.jpg
01:03
Collins clears concussion protocol, will play
DarnoldFNIACLIP10-31.jpg
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
GarrettDarnoldMPX.jpg
22:29
Darnold reflects on each of his NFL stops
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251031.jpg
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251031.jpg
06:13
Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustration_251031.jpg
05:43
DET’s Williams among flex questions for NFL Week 9
nbc_ffhh_kmurray_251031.jpg
01:58
Murray return does not change status of AZ offense
nbc_ffhh_swiftstevemarks_251031.jpg
05:04
Swift among RB injuries to watch for NFL Week 9
nbc_ffhh_mclaurinout_251031.jpg
03:16
Can Samuel fill the McLaurin-sized void for WAS?
nbc_ffhh_jagswrs_251031.jpg
05:13
Impacts of Hunter and Thomas Jr. injuries to JAX
nbc_ffhh_archanewaddle_251031.jpg
02:57
Debating Achane and Waddle’s fantasy value for MIA
nbc_ffhh_ravenspc_251031.jpg
02:43
Andrews ‘touchdown-dependent’ in Ravens offense
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
05:15
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_roto_tvbestbets_251031.jpg
01:15
NFL Week 9 best bets: Take Colts, Seahawks to win
nbc_roto_mvpfavorites_251031.jpg
02:18
Expect Love, Taylor to challenge Mahomes for MVP
nbc_roto_azatdal_251031.jpg
02:14
‘Excellent’ Cowboys should cover vs. Cardinals
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
05:50
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
09:32
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartv3_251031.jpg
05:11
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_atlvscle_251102.jpg
01:57
HLs: Cavs sneak past Hawks, get back in win column
nbc_nba_utahvscha_251102.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hornets breeze by Jazz in blowout win
nbc_nba_phivsbkn_251102.jpg
02:01
Highlights: 76ers handle Nets on the road
nbc_nas_dennypress_251102.jpg
02:19
Hamlin ‘numb’ after coming up short in Cup Champ.
nbc_nas_postracehit_251102.jpg
03:18
Larson takes advantage of restart to win Cup title
nbc_nas_hendrick_251102.jpg
01:47
Hendrick reflects on 15th Cup Championship victory
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251102.jpg
01:04
Best Cup driver audio from Championship race
nbc_nas_deskdiscuss_251102.jpg
03:34
Analyzing how Hamlin handled Cup Championship race
nbc_nas_gordon_251102.jpg
02:29
Gordon discusses ‘incredible day’ in Phoenix
nbc_nas_larsontrophy_251102.jpg
04:56
Larson receives Bill France Cup
nbc_nas_blaney_251102.jpg
02:21
Blaney on how he ended season on a ‘high note’
nbc_nas_briscoe_251102.jpg
01:47
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
nbc_nas_byron_251102.jpg
02:37
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
01:44
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win
nbc_nas_hamlin_251102.jpg
01:07
Hamlin: Cup win was ‘not meant to be’
nbc_nas_finish_251102.jpg
01:48
Watch Cup Series Championship’s dramatic finish
nbc_nas_larsoncelebration_251102.jpg
02:36
Larson celebrates second Cup Championship win
nbc_nba_nopvsokc_251102.jpg
01:59
HLs: Thunder dominate Pelicans to stay undefeated
nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_251102.jpg
01:51
Larson and Briscoe run into flat tires in Phoenix
nbc_nas_svgbriscoe_251102.jpg
02:18
Briscoe loses tire but catches fortunate break
nbc_nas_hamlinemotional_251102.jpg
02:31
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
nbc_nas_sweeneyintros_251102.jpg
04:56
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4
nbc_pl_lowedown_251102.jpg
05:37
Lowe Down: ‘I was disappointed for Thomas Frank’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251102.jpg
08:15
PL Update: Haaland, City pick apart Cherries
oly_fsmen_malininfreeskatewin_251102.jpg
08:16
Malinin records highest free skate score ever
nbc_pl_forcefeeding_251102.jpg
03:54
Neville, Dixon try different American foods
nbc_pl_pepintvw_251102.jpg
03:05
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_haalandintvw_251102.jpg
01:53
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_mcboustudioreax_251102.jpg
02:06
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?
nbc_pl_mcvbouehl_251102.jpg
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 10