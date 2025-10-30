Seahawks have a strong edge over Commanders on SNF

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nebraska extends Matt Rhule’s contract through 2032, adds bonuses for CFP appearances
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brad Marchand steps away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top transfers to watch in women’s hoops include Serah Williams, out to help UConn repeat as champion
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
Ravens QB Jackson among TNF best bets in return
Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nebraska extends Matt Rhule’s contract through 2032, adds bonuses for CFP appearances
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brad Marchand steps away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top transfers to watch in women’s hoops include Serah Williams, out to help UConn repeat as champion
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
Ravens QB Jackson among TNF best bets in return
Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more!
Close
Watch Now
Seahawks have a strong edge over Commanders on SNF
October 30, 2025 11:15 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview Sunday Night Football as the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks face off, citing the Commanders injuries as a problem for the home team.
Related Videos
02:01
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
03:02
Ravens QB Jackson among TNF best bets in return
03:10
Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9
02:10
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
04:43
NFL preview: Broncos vs. Texans
03:55
NFL preview: Vikings vs. Lions
03:02
NFL preview: Bears vs. Bengals
04:07
NFL preview: Ravens vs. Dolphins
02:11
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
03:27
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
02:06
How late international game affects Commanders
10:27
PFT Mailbag: Top Ravens-Dolphins storylines
04:24
WAS has interesting pieces if they become a seller
05:19
Identifying what set Commanders off track
02:14
What Shough starting for Saints means for Rattler
04:46
Wentz clarifies ‘nobody was forcing me to play’
03:37
Schottenheimer gets candid about Cowboys’ record
07:21
McCarthy confident his ankle is ready to go Week 9
04:24
Reportedly ‘zero chance’ the Browns trade Garrett
04:50
Hutchinson, Lions agree to four-year extension
16:33
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
04:18
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
04:52
Seahawks, Hutchinson CPOY among NFL Week 9 futures
07:06
Time to move on entirely from Andrews in fantasy
07:07
Harrison Jr., Diggs have too much upside to bench
11:31
Vidal getting ‘RB1 usage’ after Hampton injury
04:09
‘Better times ahead’ for Flowers in fantasy
02:45
Hunt, Smith worth rostering amid Pacheco injury
10:20
Fire up Etienne, Dowdle for fantasy in Week 9
02:48
Goff a ‘low-end QB2' in fantasy rest of season
Latest Clips
02:17
ROY a ‘two-man race’ between Flagg and Edgecombe
02:30
Can Wemby, others knock off SGA’s MVP campaign?
09:24
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
10:05
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
04:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
01:57
Highlights: Reaves saves Lakers victory vs. MIN
01:59
Highlights: Morant’s late jumper lifts Grizzlies
01:59
Highlights: Nuggets rout Pelicans at home
01:58
Highlights: Trail Blazers hold off Jazz for win
01:27
Sears nets a hat trick off the rebound for USWNT
55
Sears knocks it in from point-blank range
01:23
Lavelle’s perfectly placed shot gets USWNT to 3-0
01:30
Macario makes it 2-0 for USWNT against New Zealand
01:54
Highlights: Bench carries Mavs to win over Pacers
41
Sears gets the USWNT on the board against NZ
02:00
Highlights: Bulls beat Kings to remain unbeaten
09:56
Highlights: USWNT v. New Zealand (En Español)
01:58
Highlights: Hawks lose Young, win against Nets
02:09
Highlights: Brown powers Celtics win against Cavs
02:00
Highlights: Pistons dominate Magic in 2nd half
01:59
Highlights: Rockets blast Raptors in Toronto
07:27
Week 10 underdog picks: Wake Forest, Cal, SMU
05:17
USC, Nebraska have opportunity to reset narratives
09:18
Barnes Arico: Olson and Swords are ‘them’
03:22
Oklahoma-Tennessee feels like an elimination game
03:05
Will chaos rule Week 10 before first CFP ranking?
06:02
Simpson, Mendoza lead Auerbach’s Heisman rankings
03:28
Vanderbilt faces big test against Texas
02:11
Perry predicts Kiffin will run it back with Rebels
12:07
Why it felt like Kelly didn’t push LSU ‘forward’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue