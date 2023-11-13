 Skip navigation
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Final Round
Alker holds on to win Champions finale for $1 million payoff
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
L. Ko, Lexi fail to qualify for LPGA finale; brutal finish for Pedersen
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Vu wins fourth title at Annika, reclaims POY lead

nbc_psnff_salehpresser_231112__387371.jpg
Saleh bemoans Jets’ self-inflicted wounds
nbc_pk_1997favre_231104.jpg
40-For-40: Favre celebrates on a luggage cart
nbc_snf_postgameintv_231112.jpg
Spillane: LV living by ‘Raider mentality’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_psnff_salehpresser_231112__387371.jpg
Saleh bemoans Jets’ self-inflicted wounds
nbc_pk_1997favre_231104.jpg
40-For-40: Favre celebrates on a luggage cart
nbc_snf_postgameintv_231112.jpg
Spillane: LV living by ‘Raider mentality’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Crosby: Raiders 'took it personal' in Week 10

November 13, 2023 12:03 AM
Maxx Crosby joins Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison to explain how Aidan O'Connell has impressed so far, why Josh Jacobs is "the heart and soul" of the team, how the team dynamic has shifted and more.
nbc_psnff_salehpresser_231112__387371.jpg
5:37
Saleh bemoans Jets’ self-inflicted wounds
nbc_fnia_appspeedround_231112.jpg
5:33
Speed Round: Can Dobbs lead Vikings to playoffs?
nbc_fnia_applebeesfull_231112.jpg
27:39
Week 10 recap: Texans hold steady, Browns rally
nbc_fnia_appberry_231112__920846.jpg
3:19
49ers offense highlights Week 10 fantasy
nbc_fnia_applebees_indne_231112.jpg
4:44
Quarterback isn’t the only change coming to Pats
nbc_fnia_applebees_detlac_231112.jpg
2:38
Lions show ‘maturity’ in Week 10 win vs. Chargers
nbc_fnia_applebees_gbpit_231112.jpg
2:49
Steelers finding their identity each week
nbc_fnia_applebees_houcin_231112.jpg
3:36
Stroud takes Texans ‘across finish line’ in win
nbc_fnia_applebees_clebal_231112.jpg
4:06
Watson leads ‘resilient’ Browns to comeback win
nbc_fnia_floriostroud_231112.jpg
1:11
Stroud dominates again vs. Bengals
nbc_fnia_florioonyoung_231112.jpg
0:30
Young off to a great start with 49ers
nbc_fnia_floriohockenson_231112.jpg
0:50
Why Hockenson ‘loves’ catching passes from Dobbs
