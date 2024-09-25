 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats
Notre Dame
No. 16 Notre Dame will lean on a stifling defense against high-scoring No. 15 Louisville

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_2025pitching_240925.jpg
Skenes is a ‘once in their generation’ player
nbc_rbs_nlwildcard_240925.jpg
Can the Mets steal two games against the Brewers?
nbc_fnia_whatswrongwith_240925.jpg
What’s wrong with Bengals, Lawrence?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats
Notre Dame
No. 16 Notre Dame will lean on a stifling defense against high-scoring No. 15 Louisville

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_2025pitching_240925.jpg
Skenes is a ‘once in their generation’ player
nbc_rbs_nlwildcard_240925.jpg
Can the Mets steal two games against the Brewers?
nbc_fnia_whatswrongwith_240925.jpg
What’s wrong with Bengals, Lawrence?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cowboys defense has been historically bad in 2024

September 25, 2024 02:15 PM
Football Night in America breaks down the Dallas Cowboys struggles through the first three weeks of the season and whether it's time to jump off the bandwagon.
nbc_fnia_whatswrongwith_240925.jpg
16:34
What’s wrong with Bengals, Lawrence?
nbc_psnff_raheemmorris_240922.jpg
1:44
Dungy explains career connection with Morris
nbc_psnff_kirkcousinsdiscussion_240922.jpg
1:29
Cousins will be reliant on offensive line play
nbc_psnff_gamediscussion_240922__136996.jpg
2:57
Chiefs embody ‘do whatever it takes’ mentality
nbc_psnff_carsonsteeleintv_240922.jpg
6:47
Steele talks being undrafted, Pacheco, ‘Crocky J’
nbc_fnia_speedround_240922.jpg
7:37
Speed Round: Week 3 word association
nbc_fnia_pittvslac_240922.jpg
7:55
Steelers defense dominant in Week 3 win
nbc_fnia_minvshou_240922.jpg
4:26
Darnold was ‘brilliant’ in Vikings’ win vs. Texans
nbc_fnia_phivsno_240922.jpg
3:09
Eagles ‘get redemption’ in Week 3 win over Saints
nbc_fnia_balvsdal_240922.jpg
3:52
Ravens were more ‘physical’ in win vs. Cowboys
nbc_fnia_florioaustin_240922.jpg
0:23
Steelers offense not showing panic under OC Smith
nbc_fnia_floriodarnold_240922.jpg
0:30
Darnold only focused on ‘the present’
