 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Higgins_USA.jpg
Top Five NFL Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
USC retires Caleb Williams’ No. 13, restores Reggie Bush’s No. 5 to place of honor in Coliseum
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Emma Navarro, back in U.S. Open final

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kcworthytd_240905.jpg
Worthy jets to the end zone for KC’s first score
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240905.jpg
Henry punches through for first TD of season
nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Higgins_USA.jpg
Top Five NFL Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
USC retires Caleb Williams’ No. 13, restores Reggie Bush’s No. 5 to place of honor in Coliseum
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Emma Navarro, back in U.S. Open final

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kcworthytd_240905.jpg
Worthy jets to the end zone for KC’s first score
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240905.jpg
Henry punches through for first TD of season
nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list

September 5, 2024 08:27 PM
Mike Florio breaks down how Chiefs WR Rashee Rice managed to stay off the Commissioner’s Exempt List, after facing eight charges for street-racing crash.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
6:33
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
3:45
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
2:38
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_sirianniinterview_240904.jpg
31:02
Sirianni on ‘tush push,’ expectations for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kelceandjurgens_240904.jpg
6:31
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_loveclip_240903.jpg
4:07
Love counts Vick and others as QB inspiration
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_loveinterview_240903.jpg
17:55
Snapshots of Love’s life via social media
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_seanmcvayshort_240831.jpg
5:15
McVay on Rams’ double downfield threats
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_seanmcvayfull_240831.jpg
23:39
Film room analysis with Rams’ McVay on Kupp, Nacua
Now Playing
Capturecalebmaria0830.jpg
3:15
A youth football loss changed Williams’ motivation
Now Playing
caleb.jpg
14:47
Williams pushed by dream of becoming greatest QB
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_simmsmahomesclip_240829.jpg
4:43
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
Now Playing