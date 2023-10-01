 Skip navigation
Top News

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G - Final Round
LPGA rookie Ryu wins wire-to-wire in Arkansas
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
What drivers said after Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
NASCAR disqualifies Kevin Harvick’s car after runner-up finish

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florio_judon_231001.jpg
White, Judon among injuries coming out of Week 4
nbc_imsa_porschecarreracup_231001.jpg
HLs: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1, 2 at Laguna Seca
nbc_fnia_florioinjuries_231001.jpg
Injury bug bites the AFC North in Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G - Final Round
LPGA rookie Ryu wins wire-to-wire in Arkansas
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
What drivers said after Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
NASCAR disqualifies Kevin Harvick’s car after runner-up finish

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florio_judon_231001.jpg
White, Judon among injuries coming out of Week 4
nbc_imsa_porschecarreracup_231001.jpg
HLs: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1, 2 at Laguna Seca
nbc_fnia_florioinjuries_231001.jpg
Injury bug bites the AFC North in Week 4

Lyles talks Olympics, world records before KC-NYJ

October 1, 2023 07:33 PM
Reigning World Champion track and field sprinter Noah Lyles joins the FNIA crew to discuss his future, world record title, the Olympics and more.
nbc_fnia_florio_judon_231001.jpg
0:36
White, Judon among injuries coming out of Week 4
nbc_fnia_florioinjuries_231001.jpg
0:43
Injury bug bites the AFC North in Week 4
nbc_fnia_floriostaffordpuka_231001.jpg
1:00
Nacua takes responsibility for Stafford’s injury
nbc_psnff_camheywardint_230924.jpg
1:04
Heyward: Steelers did ‘unbelievable’ job preparing
nbc_psnff_petersonint_230924.jpg
5:28
Peterson: Steelers love playing ‘bully ball’
nbc_fnia_applebeesfull_230924.jpg
30:29
Week 3 recap: Dolphins, Cardinals shock everyone
nbc_fnia_applebees_speedround_230924.jpg
10:18
Speed Round: NFL Week 3 panic meter (1-10)
nbc_fnia_applebees_lacmin_230924.jpg
2:56
Chargers, Herbert ‘bail out’ Staley
nbc_fnia_draftkingscrowning_230924.jpg
1:10
Achane, IND-BAL OT top DraftKings Crowning Moments
nbc_fnia_cardscowboys_230924.jpg
3:23
Cardinals neutralize Parsons to upset Cowboys
nbc_fnia_applebees_chikc_230924.jpg
4:26
Mahomes, Jones lead KC to dominant win over CHI
Zach_Wilson.jpg
3:16
Are Jets in free fall after loss to Patriots?
