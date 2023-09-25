Watch Now
Peterson: Steelers love playing 'bully ball'
Patrick Peterson joins the PSNFF crew to explain why there's no where else he'd rather play, what makes Mike Tomlin 'different,' how Kenny Pickett has impressed him and more.
Up Next
Heyward: Steelers did ‘unbelievable’ job preparing
Heyward: Steelers did 'unbelievable' job preparing
Cam Heyward joins the PSNFF crew to provide insight from the sidelines for how the Steelers set themselves up to succeed ahead of their Week 3 SNF matchup against the Raiders.
Week 3 recap: Dolphins, Cardinals shock everyone
Week 3 recap: Dolphins, Cardinals shock everyone
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 3, where the Dolphins nearly broke an NFL record, the Cardinals defeated the Cowboys and more.
Speed Round: NFL Week 3 panic meter (1-10)
Speed Round: NFL Week 3 panic meter (1-10)
The FNIA crew reveal their panic levels for Sean Payton, the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Fields, the Jacksonville Jaguars and more following Week 3 of the NFL season.
Chargers, Herbert ‘bail out’ Staley
Chargers, Herbert 'bail out' Staley
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley's decision to go for it on fourth down from his own 24-yard line scratched a lot of heads and the FNIA panel gives credit to his players for pulling off the win.
Achane, IND-BAL OT top DraftKings Crowning Moments
Achane, IND-BAL OT top DraftKings Crowning Moments
Matthew Berry reviews several large payouts from Week 3, led by De'Von Achane's to score 3+ TDs and Colts-Ravens to go to overtime in DraftKings Crowning Moments.
Cardinals neutralize Parsons to upset Cowboys
Cardinals neutralize Parsons to upset Cowboys
The FNIA crew react to the Arizona Cardinals pulling off the upset against the Dallas Cowboys and look at how they put defensive star Micah Parsons in compromising positions.
Mahomes, Jones lead KC to dominant win over CHI
Mahomes, Jones lead KC to dominant win over CHI
The FNIA crew review Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and others in the Kansas City Chiefs' dominant Week 3 win and discuss the continued struggles for the Chicago Bears.
Are Jets in free fall after loss to Patriots?
Are Jets in free fall after loss to Patriots?
The FNIA crew recaps the Patriots Week 3 win over the Jets, sharing why New York can "be better than they're playing" and how Aaron Rodgers can continue mentoring Zach Wilson.
MIA ‘clicking on all cylinders’ after dropping 70
MIA 'clicking on all cylinders' after dropping 70
The Dolphins are "clicking on all cylinders" after dropping 70 points in Week 3 against Denver, and the FNIA crew discuss the jump the team has made under Mike McDaniel and the state of the Broncos.
NFL Week 3 QB updates: Carr, Mahomes, Wilson
NFL Week 3 QB updates: Carr, Mahomes, Wilson
Mike Florio provides the latest on Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes and Zach Wilson coming out of the Week 3 slate of games.
Mahomes asked more about Swift than his ankle
Mahomes asked more about Swift than his ankle
Mike Florio provides insight on Patrick Mahomes, after the QB injured his ankle in Week 3 against the Bears, but notes Mahomes was asked more questions about Taylor Swift being in the building than the injury.