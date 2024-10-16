Who will finish on top of red-hot NFC North?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Shohei Ohtani homers as the Dodgers rout the Mets 8-0 for a 2-1 lead in the NLCS
Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon Ducks vs. Purdue Boilermakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Tennessean
Dolphins vs. Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbsskenes_241016.jpg
Skenes a clear top-two fantasy pitcher in 2025
nbc_roto_rbsohtanihitter_241016.jpg
Can Ohtani replicate fantasy production in 2025?
nbc_roto_rbs_alcs_241016.jpg
‘Death Star’ Yankees seize command in ALCS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Shohei Ohtani homers as the Dodgers rout the Mets 8-0 for a 2-1 lead in the NLCS
Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon Ducks vs. Purdue Boilermakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Tennessean
Dolphins vs. Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbsskenes_241016.jpg
Skenes a clear top-two fantasy pitcher in 2025
nbc_roto_rbsohtanihitter_241016.jpg
Can Ohtani replicate fantasy production in 2025?
nbc_roto_rbs_alcs_241016.jpg
‘Death Star’ Yankees seize command in ALCS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Who will finish on top of red-hot NFC North?

October 16, 2024 02:56 PM
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth analyze the stacked NFC North and predict which team will win the division.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_jetssteelerspreview_241016.jpg
7:06
Adams’ arrival, Fields vs. Russ duel headline SNF
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_jerryjones_241016.jpg
5:32
Jones was ‘bullying’ radio show hosts in interview
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_amaricooper_241016.jpg
2:57
Is Cooper the No. 1 WR that Bills and Allen need?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_davanteadams_241016.jpg
6:02
Adams addition ‘injects positivity’ into Jets
Now Playing
midterms__125410.jpg
11:20
NFL midterm grades: BAL, GB, PHI, DAL, TB, HOU, SF
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_rookieqbgrades_241014.jpg
5:17
Rookie QB midterm grades: Williams, Daniels, Nix
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_chaseint_241013.jpg
6:59
Chase: We need to ‘lock in, make a run now’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_gamebreakdown_241013.jpg
3:01
Bengals’ defense steps up in SNF win over Giants
Now Playing
caleb.jpg
9:04
Speed Round: NFC North historical through Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_eaglesbrowns_241013.jpg
6:22
Eagles ‘lucky to escape’ with win vs. Browns
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_ravenswash_241013.jpg
5:53
Jackson, Henry duo help Ravens extend win streak
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_lionscowboys_241013.jpg
10:22
Lions ‘make a statement’ in throttling of Cowboys
Now Playing