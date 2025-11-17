Why Allen needs to be in your lineup vs. Texans

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
Former LIV Golf captain reportedly headed back to DP World Tour
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_roto_seantucker_251117.jpg
Tucker to lose fantasy appeal upon Irving’s return
nbc_roto_joshjacobs_251117.jpg
Pick up Wilson if Jacobs is out vs. Vikings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
Former LIV Golf captain reportedly headed back to DP World Tour
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_roto_seantucker_251117.jpg
Tucker to lose fantasy appeal upon Irving’s return
nbc_roto_joshjacobs_251117.jpg
Pick up Wilson if Jacobs is out vs. Vikings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why Allen needs to be in your lineup vs. Texans

November 17, 2025 04:01 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak talk about what they expect out of Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_joshjacobs_251117.jpg
01:25
Pick up Wilson if Jacobs is out vs. Vikings
nbc_roto_aaronrodgersV2_251117.jpg
01:29
PIT fantasy implications after Rodgers’ injury
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_251117.jpg
02:51
Sunday Scaries: Jackson, Herbert, Chase, McConkey
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251117.jpg
01:22
Jeanty, Cowboys spread among MNF best bets
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251117.jpg
02:04
Weekend Warriors: Collins, Samuel, Watson
nbc_bte_steelersbearsV2_251117.jpg
02:02
Krick: ‘This game scares me,’ PIT vs. CHI preview
nbc_berry_chiefsoffense_251117.jpg
02:55
Chiefs’ offense is not the juggernaut it once was
nbc_ffhh_snfrecap_251117.jpg
02:42
Reviewing SNF’s lack of fantasy production
nbc_berry_denverrbs_251117.jpg
01:45
Broncos RB Harvey struggles despite starting
nbc_ffhh_ramsseahawks_251117.jpg
04:37
Recapping Rams-Seahawks after tight division game
nbc_berry_jacobybrissett_251117.jpg
04:02
Brissett ‘understands the assignment’ as AZ QB
nbc_ffhh_kittlepurdy_251117.jpg
04:39
Purdy gives 49ers offense an ‘extra dimension’
nbc_ffhh_tetairoamcmillan_251117.jpg
02:38
McMillan is ‘a complete WR’ for Panthers offense
nbc_berry_penixjrlondon_251117.jpg
04:44
Atlanta Falcons offensive outlook after injuries
nbc_berry_tuckerandbucs_251117.jpg
06:25
Tucker ‘looked awesome’ for Buccaneers vs. Bills
nbc_bte_patriotsatbengals_251117.jpg
01:51
Pick Patriots before the line changes vs. Bengals
josh_allen_6.jpg
05:23
Allen has the highest ceiling and floor in fantasy
nbc_bte_billsattexans_251117.jpg
01:53
BUF defensive struggles will lead to over vs. HOU
nbc_csu_steelers_beng_hyundai_251117v2.jpg
17:49
Give me the headlines: ‘Insult, injury, victory’
nbc_bte_seahawkstitans_251117.jpg
02:17
Seahawks RBs are going to have a big day vs. TEN
nbc_csu_billsdefbucs_251117.jpg
09:59
Buccaneers had ‘no answer’ to Bills’ Allen
nbc_csu_rams_seahawks_251117.jpg
08:10
Examining Darnold’s ‘bad day’ against Rams
nbc_csu_broncosdefchiefs_251117.jpg
12:28
‘Inconsistency’ plaguing Mahomes, Chiefs offense
SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
05:49
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
03:32
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
02:59
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals
Jallen11-17.jpg
09:17
Bills can’t rely on Allen to ‘do everything’
nbc_pft_jagschargers_251117.jpg
01:17
Jaguars dismantle Chargers in Week 11
nbc_pft_ravensbrowns_251117.jpg
01:12
Ravens earn ‘good win’ vs. Browns in Week 11
nbc_pft_bearsvikings_251117.jpg
06:30
McCarthy continues to be ‘underwhelming’

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_roto_seantucker_251117.jpg
01:40
Tucker to lose fantasy appeal upon Irving’s return
nbc_dls_broncovchiefsreax_251117.jpg
04:30
Le Batard: Broncos’ defense is ‘all-time good’
nbc_roto_wembanyama_251117.jpg
01:33
Wembanyama and Castle are hurt, now what?
nbc_roto_davis_251117.jpg
01:30
Has Davis played his last game in a Mavs jersey?
nbc_dps_ramseyvschase_251117.jpg
04:59
Patrick calls for severe punishment for Chase
nbc_roto_anunoby_251117.jpg
01:41
Anunoby ‘can’t be dropped’ despite injury
nbc_roto_white_251117.jpg
01:33
How White’s return impacts other Bulls guards
nbc_dps_nflweek11recap_251117.jpg
13:17
NFL playoff bubble heats up in Week 11
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
05:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
09:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
nbc_nba_okc_251117.jpg
09:59
Mitchell adds to Thunder’s ‘scary’ edge
nbc_nbc_matchupstowatch_251117.jpg
04:50
Tune into MIL-CLE, PHX-POR this week
nbc_nba_askkb_251117.jpg
10:00
Unpacking directions for Hornets, Davis
barnes_mpx.jpg
02:44
Walsh, Barnes trending up with strong play
nbc_nba_badteams_251117.jpg
04:57
Worst NBA teams bottoming out at historic level
nbc_nba_williegreenbadteams_251117.jpg
02:12
What is Pelicans’ plan after firing Green?
nbc_nba_dksegment_251117.jpg
04:30
Mitchell, Knueppel merit respect for play
nbc_nba_knicksecfavs_251117.jpg
08:42
Brown’s tweaks paying off for Knicks
nbc_bte_bucksatcavs_251117.jpg
01:57
Can the Bucks keep it close against the Cavaliers?
nbc_dps_timehasselbeck_251117.jpg
16:57
Hasselbeck: Maye’s potential was evident at UNC
nbc_bte_bullsnuggets_251117.jpg
02:12
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
oly_ssw1000_slc_leerdamwin.jpg
02:50
Leerdam, Kok finish gold-silver in 1000m in SLC
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
nbc_pft_packersgiants_251117.jpg
05:13
Packers don’t look the part despite win
nbc_pft_jaredgoff_251117.jpg
07:05
Unpacking Lions’ offensive struggles vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_bo_nix_adam_251117.jpg
07:57
Broncos defend Nix amid criticism
nbc_pft_chiefs_struggle_mahomes_251117.jpg
02:56
Chiefs in ‘unchartered territory’ after 5-5 start
nbc_pft_passinterference_251117.jpg
13:26
DPI call in Lions vs. Eagles ‘inexcusable’ - Simms