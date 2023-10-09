 Skip navigation
Top News

Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night Football Week 5 Best Bets: Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: OCT 07 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
Long: Title hopes remain for Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. despite rough round
AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
What drivers said after Charlotte Roval elimination race

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_mikemccarthy_231008.jpg
McCarthy reflects on ‘very humbling loss’ to 49ers
nbc_snf_49erspostgameintv_231008.jpg
Purdy: 49ers’ offense is a quarterback’s ‘dream’
nbc_snf_dalvssfhls_231008.jpg
Highlights: 49ers take control over Cowboys

Watch Now

40-For-40: King remembers Bettis' final NFL game

October 9, 2023 12:00 AM
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he reflects back on Jerome Bettis' last game vs. the Detroit Lions in 2006 at Ford Field where Bettis likened his career to a Hollywood film.
