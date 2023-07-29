 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Richmond Cup starting lineup
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Tyler Reddick wins Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more

nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
nbc_nas_cuppolewinnerintv_230729.jpg
Reddick on Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
nbc_golf_pgachamps_senioropenrd3hl_230729.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How being trilingual helps St. Brown in NFL

July 29, 2023 02:48 PM
Peter King sits down with Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to discuss what makes him one of the most interesting players in the NFL.
nbc_pk_dancampbellintv_230729.jpg
5:14
Campbell ‘giddy’ for Lions season opener
nbc_pk_3thingslions_230729.jpg
2:16
Are the Lions ready for primetime next season?
nbc_pk_newkidmontgomery_230729.jpg
1:08
Montgomery has ‘gigantic’ shoes to fill in Detroit
nbc_pk_newkidpeterson_230729.jpg
0:39
Peterson provides crucial help at CB for Steelers
nbc_pk_miketomlinintv_230729.jpg
7:00
Tomlin details potential of young Steelers team
nbc_pk_steelers3things_230729.jpg
1:52
Takeaways from Steelers’ ‘camp tranquility’
nbc_pk_kennypickettint_230728.jpg
8:13
Pickett ready to take on larger leadership role
nbc_pk_jets3thingsv2_230728.jpg
2:05
Three things: Rodgers ‘happy’ to give up money
nbc_pk_newkid_solov2_230728.jpg
0:55
New Kid in Town for New York Jets: Allen Lazard
nbc_pk_allenlazardintv_solo_230728__811546.jpg
8:44
Jets’ WR Lazard sees more patience in Rodgers
nbc_pk_robertsalehintv_230728__313987.jpg
5:47
Saleh: Adding Rodgers ‘gives you hope’
nbc_pk_falcons_230516.jpg
4:29
King likes Falcons to win NFC South
