Huston wins 1st qualifier for 2024 Paris Olympics

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Luton Town - Betting Preview
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays
Top Clips
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Luton Town - Betting Preview
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays
Top Clips
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Huston wins 1st qualifier for 2024 Paris Olympics
July 5, 2022 01:16 PM
U.S. skater Nyjah Huston holds off Frenchman Aurelien Giaraud to win the street skateboarding title in Rome, the first qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Close Ad