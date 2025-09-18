 Skip navigation
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Broncos at Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: SEP 14 Jaguars at Bengals
FLEX Finder Week 3: Josh Downs and Bhayshul Tuten can jumpstart your lineup
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints
Cardinals at 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

oly_atw400_mclaughlinfinal_250918.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone sets 2nd-fastest 400m time ever
oly_atm400_worlds_KEBINATSHIPIfinal_250918.jpg
Kebinatshipi wins 400m, Botswana’s 1st world title
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Battle battles to 200m semi win; fourth overall

September 18, 2025 08:55 AM
U.S. sprinter Anavia Battle blitzed to a time of 22.09 seconds in her women's 200m semifinals heat, qualifying for the final at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

oly_atw400_mclaughlinfinal_250918.jpg
10:40
McLaughlin-Levrone sets 2nd-fastest 400m time ever
oly_atm400_worlds_KEBINATSHIPIfinal_250918.jpg
04:54
Kebinatshipi wins 400m, Botswana’s 1st world title
oly_atw200_worlds_jacksonsemi_250918.jpg
03:07
Jackson season best puts her on top of 200m semis
oly_atw200_mjwsemi_250918.jpg
03:49
Jefferson-Wooden eyes 200m world title after 100m
oly_atm200_worlds_lylessemi_250918.jpg
04:33
Lyles sizzles with world lead in 200m semifinals
oly_atm200_levellsemi_250918.jpg
04:37
Levell, Tebogo 1-2 in 200m semis to reach final
oly_atm200_worlds_bednareksemi_250918.jpg
05:02
Bednarek storms to 200m semis win; third-fastest
oly_atw800_hodgkinsonheat_250918.jpg
05:07
Hodgkinson wins 800m heat, qualifies for semis
oly_atwpv_interviews_250917.jpg
03:59
Moon, Morris ecstatic after vault gold, silver
oly_atm1500_naderfinal_250917.jpg
08:12
Nader kicks to edge Wightman in 1500m photo finish
oly_atwsc_cherotichfinal_250917.jpg
09:20
Cherotich runs CR for gold in 3000m steeplechase
oly_atwpv_worlds_final_250917.jpg
06:16
Moon, Morris give U.S. 1-2 finish in pole vault
oly_atm400h_benjaminsemi_250917.jpg
05:14
Benjamin blitzes to victory in worlds 400mH semis
oly_atm400h_warholmsemi_250917.jpg
04:54
Warholm second to Samba in 400mH semifinal heat
oly_atw400h_cockrellsemi_250917.jpg
04:32
Cockrell moves on to 400mH final at worlds
oly_atw400h_bolmuhammadsemi_250917.jpg
05:38
Bol wins duel with Muhammad in 400mH semis
oly_atm200_tebogoheat_250917.jpg
03:10
Tebogo moves on to 200m semis with heat win
oly_atm200_lylesheat_250917.jpg
03:51
Lyles cruises to 200m heat win, qualifies for semi
oly_atm200_bednarekheat_250917.jpg
03:35
Bednarek reaches 200m semis after winning heat
oly_atw200_jacksonheat_250917.jpg
03:08
Jackson wins 200m heat, third-fastest overall
oly_atw200_battleheat_250917.jpg
03:36
Battle paces 200m heats at worlds with season best
oly_atw200_mjwheat_250917.jpg
03:09
Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m heat, second-fastest
oly_atm110h_worlds_tinchintv_250915.jpg
02:00
Tinch felt relief following 110mH title at worlds
oly_atw1500_worlds_hiltzkipyegonintv_250916.jpg
02:04
Kipyegon dominates worlds 1500m; Hiltz fifth
oly_atm100h_worlds_tinchfinal_250916.jpg
05:24
Tinch captures gold in men’s 110mH at worlds
oly_atw1500_worlds_kipyegonfinal_250916.jpg
05:46
Kipyegon kicks to fourth world title in 1500m
oly_atw400_worlds_mclaughlinsemi_250916.jpg
04:49
McLaughlin-Levrone smashes Richards-Ross’ 400m AR
oly_atm110h_worlds_hollowaysemiv2_250916.jpg
04:31
Holloway’s quest for 110mH four-peat falters
oly_atw400_worlds_paulinosemi_250916.jpg
04:25
Paulino second to Bukowiecka’s SB in 400m semi
oly_atm800_worlds_lutkenhausheatv2_250916.jpg
05:36
Lutkenhaus crashes out of men’s 800m in heats

nbc_pft_tombrady_garrett_250918.jpg
05:46
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
02:19
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years
nbc_pft_dolphins_tyreek_hill_250918.jpg
07:46
Why Dolphins could benefit from trading Hill
nbc_pft_stephen_ross_250918.jpg
11:34
At what point Ross could clean house with Dolphins
nbc_pft_chiefsgiants_250918.jpg
04:15
Chiefs-Giants could set team expectations for year
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250918.jpg
08:26
Analyzing NFL’s handling of Rice suspension
nbc_pft_tombrady_250918.jpg
05:02
Brady in booth is ‘odd look’ as broadcaster, owner
nbc_pft_ben_robinson_practice_250918.jpg
05:46
Johnson suggests CHI must improve practice habits
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250918.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
nbc_pft_new_ot_rules_250918.jpg
04:46
Why Garrett would want ball second in new OT rules
nbc_pft_eaglespassinggame_250918.jpg
01:25
Hurts takes ‘accountability’ for passing game
nbc_pft_tushpush_250918.jpg
08:09
Why tush push could be in danger next offseason
nbc_pft_kelcestruggles_250918.jpg
04:06
Father Time could catch Kelce during the season
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_250918.jpg
03:53
Mayfield knows how to get in competitors’ heads
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250918.jpg
02:32
Will 49ers ‘play the hot hand’ amid Purdy injury?
mariota.jpg
03:05
How different WAS offense would be for Mariota
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250918.jpg
06:44
Commanders’ new stadium approved for D.C.
nbc_golf_jtsrd3_250917.jpg
09:20
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson recounts Ryder Cup experiences with US team
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250917.jpg
02:17
Back Notre Dame to cover spreads v. Purdue
nbc_roto_jaylenwaddle_250917.jpg
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
nbc_roto_tyronetracy_250917.jpg
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants
nbc_csu_injuredqbs_250916.jpg
01:23
Examining playoff odds for teams with injured QBs
nbc_csu_tushpush_250916.jpg
05:36
Tush Push false starts an officiating ‘gray area’
nbc_simms_backupqbsv2_250916.jpg
11:04
Backup QB confidence meter for NFL Week 3
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_sadiq_250917.jpg
02:38
Sadiq has ‘perfect demeanor’ for pass and run game
nbc_roto_bichette_250917.jpg
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
nbc_roto_aaronjones_250917.jpg
01:23
Mason primed to be ‘workhorse’ after Jones injury