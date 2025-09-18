Skip navigation
Broncos at Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
FLEX Finder Week 3: Josh Downs and Bhayshul Tuten can jumpstart your lineup
Cardinals at 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
McLaughlin-Levrone sets 2nd-fastest 400m time ever
Kebinatshipi wins 400m, Botswana's 1st world title
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Broncos at Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
FLEX Finder Week 3: Josh Downs and Bhayshul Tuten can jumpstart your lineup
Cardinals at 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
McLaughlin-Levrone sets 2nd-fastest 400m time ever
Kebinatshipi wins 400m, Botswana's 1st world title
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Battle battles to 200m semi win; fourth overall
September 18, 2025 08:55 AM
U.S. sprinter Anavia Battle blitzed to a time of 22.09 seconds in her women's 200m semifinals heat, qualifying for the final at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo, Japan.
10:40
McLaughlin-Levrone sets 2nd-fastest 400m time ever
04:54
Kebinatshipi wins 400m, Botswana’s 1st world title
03:07
Jackson season best puts her on top of 200m semis
03:49
Jefferson-Wooden eyes 200m world title after 100m
04:33
Lyles sizzles with world lead in 200m semifinals
04:37
Levell, Tebogo 1-2 in 200m semis to reach final
05:02
Bednarek storms to 200m semis win; third-fastest
05:07
Hodgkinson wins 800m heat, qualifies for semis
03:59
Moon, Morris ecstatic after vault gold, silver
08:12
Nader kicks to edge Wightman in 1500m photo finish
09:20
Cherotich runs CR for gold in 3000m steeplechase
06:16
Moon, Morris give U.S. 1-2 finish in pole vault
05:14
Benjamin blitzes to victory in worlds 400mH semis
04:54
Warholm second to Samba in 400mH semifinal heat
04:32
Cockrell moves on to 400mH final at worlds
05:38
Bol wins duel with Muhammad in 400mH semis
03:10
Tebogo moves on to 200m semis with heat win
03:51
Lyles cruises to 200m heat win, qualifies for semi
03:35
Bednarek reaches 200m semis after winning heat
03:08
Jackson wins 200m heat, third-fastest overall
03:36
Battle paces 200m heats at worlds with season best
03:09
Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m heat, second-fastest
02:00
Tinch felt relief following 110mH title at worlds
02:04
Kipyegon dominates worlds 1500m; Hiltz fifth
05:24
Tinch captures gold in men’s 110mH at worlds
05:46
Kipyegon kicks to fourth world title in 1500m
04:49
McLaughlin-Levrone smashes Richards-Ross’ 400m AR
04:31
Holloway’s quest for 110mH four-peat falters
04:25
Paulino second to Bukowiecka’s SB in 400m semi
05:36
Lutkenhaus crashes out of men’s 800m in heats
05:46
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
02:19
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years
07:46
Why Dolphins could benefit from trading Hill
11:34
At what point Ross could clean house with Dolphins
04:15
Chiefs-Giants could set team expectations for year
08:26
Analyzing NFL’s handling of Rice suspension
05:02
Brady in booth is ‘odd look’ as broadcaster, owner
05:46
Johnson suggests CHI must improve practice habits
02:09
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
04:46
Why Garrett would want ball second in new OT rules
01:25
Hurts takes ‘accountability’ for passing game
08:09
Why tush push could be in danger next offseason
04:06
Father Time could catch Kelce during the season
03:53
Mayfield knows how to get in competitors’ heads
02:32
Will 49ers ‘play the hot hand’ amid Purdy injury?
03:05
How different WAS offense would be for Mariota
06:44
Commanders’ new stadium approved for D.C.
09:20
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
12:36
Watson recounts Ryder Cup experiences with US team
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
02:17
Back Notre Dame to cover spreads v. Purdue
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants
01:23
Examining playoff odds for teams with injured QBs
05:36
Tush Push false starts an officiating ‘gray area’
11:04
Backup QB confidence meter for NFL Week 3
02:38
Sadiq has ‘perfect demeanor’ for pass and run game
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
01:23
Mason primed to be ‘workhorse’ after Jones injury
