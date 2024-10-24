Skip navigation
Douglass breaks 200m short-course breaststroke WR
October 24, 2024 08:36 AM
Kate Douglass shaves more than 1.5 seconds off her time in Shanghai to set a new short-course world record in the 200m breaststroke.
