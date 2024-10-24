 Skip navigation
Zozo Championship 2024 - Round One
'Stubborn' Schauffele makes 'idiot' mistake, cards quadruple bogey at Zozo Championship
SWIMMING-CHN-WORLD-CUP
Kate Douglass breaks world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
GOLF: OCT 24 LPGA Maybank Championship
LPGA rookie Mao Saigo fires 63 to lead Maybank Championship in Malaysia

nbc_pft_gbvsjax_241024.jpg
Love has 'found his stride' entering Week 8
nbc_pft_balvscle_241024.jpg
Browns defense will be a big test for Henry
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_241024.jpg
Mayo got 'carried away' with calling team 'soft'

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Douglass breaks 200m short-course breaststroke WR

October 24, 2024 08:36 AM
Kate Douglass shaves more than 1.5 seconds off her time in Shanghai to set a new short-course world record in the 200m breaststroke.