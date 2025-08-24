 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Rasmus Hojgaard secures Ryder Cup debut after leapfrogging Shane Lowry for final auto spot
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
President Trump to attend Ryder Cup; endorses Keegan Bradley as captain’s pick
MLB: Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Samuel Basallo earns a starting role, Bubba Chandler is here

Top Clips

nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebhapostgame_250824.jpg
Everton take down Brighton on ‘historic’ day
nbc_pl_nfo_goal1_250823.jpg
Hudson-Odoi equalizes for Forest against Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Rasmus Hojgaard secures Ryder Cup debut after leapfrogging Shane Lowry for final auto spot
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
President Trump to attend Ryder Cup; endorses Keegan Bradley as captain’s pick
MLB: Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Samuel Basallo earns a starting role, Bubba Chandler is here

Top Clips

nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebhapostgame_250824.jpg
Everton take down Brighton on ‘historic’ day
nbc_pl_nfo_goal1_250823.jpg
Hudson-Odoi equalizes for Forest against Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wet conditions cause crash at Vuelta a España

August 24, 2025 11:16 AM
Riders facing wet conditions at Vuelta a España crash while passing a roundabout and several competitors fall to the roadway including Tom Pidcock, one of the favorites for Stage 2.

Related Videos

nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250823.jpg
01:43
Philipsen reflects on Stage 1 win after TDF crash
nbc_cyc_luisinterview_280823.jpg
02:07
Aular entering Vuelta a España with ambition
nbc_cyc_riderinterview_250823.jpg
02:17
Oliveira: ‘Special feeling’ to return to La Vuelta
oly_gawia_nationals_riveranight2_250810.jpg
09:28
Rivera, 17, becomes 1st-time U.S. all-around champ
oly_gawia_nationals_wongnight2_250810.jpg
05:15
Wong fights to the end in second-place finish
oly_gawia_nationals_blakelynight2_250810.jpg
04:07
Blakely shows out on bars, beam at nationals
FredRichRep.jpg
07:27
Richard runner-up to Hong at U.S. Championships
AshHongREp.jpg
12:52
Hong runs away with all-around title at nationals
BrodeMalRep.jpg
05:29
Malone shows off on bars, rings at nationals
StephenNedoroscikRep.jpg
02:33
Nedoroscik goes off pommel horse early on Day 2
oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
03:41
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return
oly_gawph_championships_hezleyrivera_250808.jpg
06:17
Rivera rides top score on beam to Day 1 lead
oly_gamia_uschampoionships_asherhong_250807.jpg
11:56
Hong builds record Day 1 all-around lead
oly_gamia_uschampionships_brodymalone_250807.jpg
07:08
Malone bounces back in New Orleans
oly_gamia_uschampionships_frederickrichard_250807.jpg
09:36
Richard digs deep on Day 1 in New Orleans
nedoroscik.jpg
02:24
Nedoroscik makes return on pommel horse
SCRrecplacer.jpg
01:40
Richardson doesn’t get out of 200m heats
oly_atm110h_usatf_jakobetharp_250803.jpg
04:52
Tharp surprises in 110m-hurdles victory
oly_atw5k_usatf_shelbyhoulihan_250803.jpg
07:50
Houlihan pulls away from Cranny, Andrews in 5000m
oly_atw200_usatf_melissajeffersonwooden_250803.jpg
05:17
Jefferson-Wooden adds 200m to 100m national title
oly_atm200_usatf_noahlyles_250803.jpg
06:03
Lyles beats Bednarek in testy 200m in Eugene
oly_atm5k_usatf_colehocker_250803.jpg
09:53
Hocker comes through in men’s 5000m in Eugene
oly_atm400h_usatf_raibenjamin_250803.jpg
04:33
Benjamin reigns in men’s 400m hurdles in Eugene
oly_atw400h_usatf_dalilahmuhammad_250803.jpg
05:37
Muhammad dusts Cockrell, Jones in 400m hurdles
oly_atm800_usatf_donavanbrazier_250803.jpg
07:08
Brazier, Lutkenhaus, Hoppel race exhilarating 800m
oly_atw800_usatf_roisinwillis_250803.jpg
05:22
Willis wins women’s 800m in Eugene
oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
04:03
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
oly_sww4x100m_usagoldceremony_250803.jpg
05:29
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww4x100m_womens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:40
US sets new world record in women’s 4x100m medley
oly_swm4x100m_mens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:54
Neutral Athletes golden in men’s 4x100m medley

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
01:28
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebhapostgame_250824.jpg
01:57
Everton take down Brighton on ‘historic’ day
nbc_pl_nfo_goal1_250823.jpg
02:02
Hudson-Odoi equalizes for Forest against Palace
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250824.jpg
01:37
Garner’s belter doubles Everton’s lead
sarr_finish_copy.jpg
01:14
Sarr nets Palace’s opener v. Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250824.jpg
01:50
Ndiaye scores first goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium
nbc_pl_pickfordnewstadium_250824.jpg
02:27
Pickford tours Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium
nbc_pl_garysegment_250824.jpg
05:42
Neville: Spurs ‘ran all over’ Manchester City
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250823.jpg
22:03
Cup drivers recap Daytona race won by Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneydiscuss_250823.jpg
01:03
Daytona win gives Blaney eight-playoff point swing
nbc_nas_playoffdiscuss_250823.jpg
01:43
Darlington the ‘toughest test’ to open playoffs
nbc_nas_finish_250823.jpg
02:33
Blaney dashes several playoff dreams at Daytona
nbc_nas_suarez_250823.jpg
57
Suarez ‘proud of the effort’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_reddick_250823.jpg
02:16
Reddick ‘got some breaks’ to make Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_buescher_250823.jpg
01:07
Buescher ‘had a shot,’ but falls short of playoffs
nbc_nas_haley_250823.jpg
46
Haley ‘got too far out front’ to secure win
nbc_nas_cupdaytona_250823.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_nas_blaney_250823.jpg
01:57
Blaney goes from 13th to first to win Daytona
pgatourtourchampionshiprdthreehls.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_nas_logano_250823.jpg
02:43
Logano spins from the lead in closing laps
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
02:02
Bradley makes Ryder Cup noise at Tour Championship
cdw_r3_raw.jpg
01:41
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
nbc_mx_whatridersaidv2_250823.jpg
10:44
What riders said after Budds Creek Motocross
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250823.jpg
01:25
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_bigone_250823.jpg
03:08
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One
nbc_nas_reddickcrash_250823.jpg
01:27
Reddick’s playoff chances take hit at Daytona
nbc_mx_450recap_250823.jpg
09:59
Jett caps championship season with Budds Creek win
nbc_golf_schefflerfirsttee_250823.jpg
02:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
nbc_golf_seniorwomenrd3_250823.jpg
07:37
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
05:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green