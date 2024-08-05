USWNT 'building' chemistry ahead of semifinals

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Unadilla Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen returns with second-best odds
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Twins vs. Cubs Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Olympic power rankings: Top 15 for women’s golf competition
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
NFL’s new kickoff rule to lead to ‘electric plays’
Paris Olympics ‘stole the headlines’ over weekend
Galaxy Brains: Top five training camp competitions
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Paris 2024
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
All Sports
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Unadilla Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen returns with second-best odds
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Twins vs. Cubs Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Olympic power rankings: Top 15 for women’s golf competition
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
NFL’s new kickoff rule to lead to ‘electric plays’
Paris Olympics ‘stole the headlines’ over weekend
Galaxy Brains: Top five training camp competitions
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
USWNT 'building' chemistry ahead of semifinals
August 5, 2024 02:44 PM
Joe Prince-Wright explains why USWNT's "dominant attackers" will be vital in the team's Olympic semifinal match vs. Germany in Paris.
Close Ad