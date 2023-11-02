Watch Now
Is Harden an asset or liability for Clippers?
The Brother From Another crew debates whether James Harden truly elevates the Clippers into a championship contender.
Can Steph challenge Jokic as best player in NBA?
The Brother From Another crew debate whether Steph Curry can make a case as the NBA's best player or if that title resides in Denver with Nikola Jokic.
Are the Bucks overrated after acquiring Dame?
The Brother From Another crew discuss Milwaukee's early struggles and debate whether they can do enough defensively to contend for a title.
Could an early-season loss be good for Nuggets?
Liv Moods argues that an early-season loss is a good thing as the defending NBA champions look to avoid complacency.
Does Russ deserve more credit for play this year?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods debate whether Russell Wilson is getting enough credit for his play this season.
Sanders wants NCAA to reimburse Colorado players
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss Deion Sanders' comments about wanting the NCAA or Rose Bowl to reimburse Colorado players after alleged jewelry theft.
Seeing Wembanyama in person is ‘incredible’
Marc J. Spears joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill on Brother From Another to discuss their early observations of San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.
Warriors picked to host 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend
Marc J. Spears joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill on Brother From Another to share their thoughts on the Golden State Warriors getting picked to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend at Chase Center.
James Harden must be on best behavior in L.A.
Marc J. Spears joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill on Brother From Another to discuss James Harden getting traded to the Clippers and why he has to be on his best behavior in Los Angeles.
Raiders fire Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill react to the news of the Las Vegas Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, plus discuss where the blame should land in the Raiders organization.
Coach Prime may need an ‘accountability check’
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard break down Deion Sanders' comments about Colorado's offensive line, highlighting why he took a poor route in how he addressed the unit's subpar play.
Swinney ‘on wrong side’ after rant on radio caller
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard look at Dabo Swinney's rant at a radio caller, explaining why the moment was another example of the Clemson head coach going a step too far.