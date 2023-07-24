Watch Now
Is Rivers right about player trade demands?
Austin Rivers believes players demanding trades to specific teams are bad for the game, and Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss whether he actually right or now.
Curry’s complicated relationship with James
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talk about the relationship between Stephen Curry and LeBron James and how they went from mentor-mentee to rivalry.
Pierce needs to find peace post-career
Paul Pierce is in the headlines again trying to defend his legacy and Michael Smith and Michael Holley think he just needs to let go after retirement.
Jets, Rodgers have a ‘gauntlet’ to overcome in AFC
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard and Mike Jones talk about the hype surrounding the Jets' postseason chances in a stacked AFC.
NFL running backs are stuck in current CBA
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard and Mike Jones join Brother From Another to talk about how running backs can turn their frustrations around.
Commanders sale a ‘great day’ for the NFL
With the Washington Commanders sale approved by the owners, Brother From Another talks about the impact of having Dan Snyder out of the NFL.
Smoke but no fire for Belichick’s job
Michael Smith is seeing some signs that Bill Belichick may be on the hot seat in New England, but Michael Holley isn't seeing anything that shows an change is imminent.
Will the NFL running back revolution net change?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talking about NFL running backs airing their contract frustrations publicly and whether any substantive change is on the horizon.
Aces could get even better after impressive start
Natalie and Zena review the Las Vegas Aces' impressive start to the season and explain why they think the team could continue to get even better.
Revisiting Curry’s incredible career arc
Natalie and Zena look ahead to Steph Curry's much-anticipated documentary and discuss his journey from Davidson to NBA superstardom.
Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
Natalie and Zena examine the latest rumors and drama surrounding James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers and why he may have few options left.
Green could be determined to disrupt Warriors
Natalie and Zena discuss the latest rumblings around Draymond Green and why his distractions could negatively impact the Warriors during the upcoming season.