NBA title deserves ‘world champion’ moniker
Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods believe NBA title winners merit the use of “world champion” but also see Noah Lyles' comments as a good chance to take the new midseason tournament global.
Actions speak louder than words with Simmons
Ben Simmons was confident about his progression in a recent feature, but perhaps the most intriguing comment he made was that if he ever left Brooklyn he'd want to be back in Philadelphia.
Zappe among surprising NFL cutdown moves
Preseason cuts are a hard reality in the NFL, and not just for players like the Patriots’ Bailey Zappe. Doug Pederson even cut his own son, Josh, from the Jaguars before bringing him back on the practice squad.
Colts’ situation with Taylor ‘a mess’
Mike Jones calls in to discuss the awkward situation between Jonathan Taylor and the Colts as well as talk about how we got to the current position on running back value.
Jets, Bills, Cowboys thinking Super Bowl or bust
The Cowboys, Jets and Bills are all teams that Liv Moods believes have a “now or never” approach to the 2023 NFL season.
Is Lance trade Jones’ message to Prescott?
Will the Trey Lance trade add motivation that pushes Dak Prescott to excel or pressure that sours his relationship with the Cowboys beyond saving?
Garoppolo throws shade at 49ers after Lance trade
Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods discuss Jimmy Garoppolo's comments following the Trey Lance trade and the 49ers' running issues with quarterback management.
Holley: Magic better than Curry, ‘not even close’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley dive deep into the Magic Johnson versus Stephen Curry debate where Holley believes Johnson has the undeniable crown, while Smith sees the argument in favor of Curry.
Don’t forget Thomas in great point guard debate
Vincent Goodwill joins the Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry debate on Brother From Another and makes the case for Pistons great Isiah Thomas.
Treatment of running backs ‘problematic’ in NFL
Connor Rogers takes a look at how running backs have been treated by NFL franchises and Jonathan Taylor's potential fit in Miami.
Chiefs are in trouble without DE Jones
Chiefs' defensive star Chris Jones is holding out for a new deal and Connor Rogers feels Kansas City needs to show him the money.
Lyles right for calling out NBA ‘world champions?’
Vincent Goodwill joins Brother From Another to argue about whether sprinting champion Noah Lyles was correct in criticizing NBA players claiming to be 'world champions.'