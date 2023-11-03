 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Best Bets, Nov. 4: Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
nbc_pff_notredameclemson_231101.jpg
No. 15 Notre Dame vs Clemson: TV, Streaming information, Time, Preview, Odds and Prediction
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200
NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Top Clips

SITE.jpg
Chase: Bengals’ offense is ‘versatile, unselfish’
nbc_gc_kuchar_231103.jpg
Kuchar’s ‘steady’ approach leading to WWT success
nbc_gc_aberg_231103.jpg
Åberg lays out keys for Round 3 at WWT Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Best Bets, Nov. 4: Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
nbc_pff_notredameclemson_231101.jpg
No. 15 Notre Dame vs Clemson: TV, Streaming information, Time, Preview, Odds and Prediction
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200
NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Top Clips

SITE.jpg
Chase: Bengals’ offense is ‘versatile, unselfish’
nbc_gc_kuchar_231103.jpg
Kuchar’s ‘steady’ approach leading to WWT success
nbc_gc_aberg_231103.jpg
Åberg lays out keys for Round 3 at WWT Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Staley taking South Carolina global vs. Notre Dame

November 3, 2023 03:59 PM
Natalie, Cassie Lawson-Freeman and Subria Whitaker discuss why 'everyone should want to experience' the Women's College Basketball matchup in Paris between South Carolina and Notre Dame.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_wnbaexpansion_231103.jpg
5:46
Not worried about WNBA pausing Portland expansion
Now Playing
Burrow_Allen.jpg
5:03
Bills-Bengals, Dolphins-Chiefs headline NFL Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ajawnbagrowth_231103.jpg
11:25
SKIMS misses opportunity not featuring Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_tatum_231103.jpg
2:17
‘Scary hours’ in BOS after dropping 155 on Pacers
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_harden_231103.jpg
5:16
Embiid responds to Harden’s ‘shade’ leaving Philly
Now Playing
Steph_Draymond.jpg
8:17
Green taking ‘jabs’ at Poole; Curry’s greatness
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wembysuns_231103.jpg
9:01
Wemby showing ‘unbelievable poise’ as a rookie
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_stephjokicdebate_231102.jpg
11:19
Can Steph challenge Jokic as best player in NBA?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bucks_231102.jpg
4:21
Are the Bucks overrated after acquiring Dame?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_clippers_231102.jpg
6:38
Is Harden an asset or liability for Clippers?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_livnuggets_231102.jpg
3:02
Could an early-season loss be good for Nuggets?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wilson_231102.jpg
5:58
Does Russ deserve more credit for play this year?
Now Playing