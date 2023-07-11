 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Atlanta
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Tom Blomqvist replaces recovering Simon Pagenaud for IndyCar debut at Toronto
Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
MLB NL Rookie of the Year Bets: Elly De La Cruz
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

para_atw100t47_worlds_230711_1920x1080_2243809859566.jpg
Highlights: Women’s 100M T47
nbc_dps_danwetzelinterview_230711.jpg
Wetzel: ‘No one really knows’ full situation at NU
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_230711.jpg
Breer: Williams has a ‘lack of flaws’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Atlanta
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Tom Blomqvist replaces recovering Simon Pagenaud for IndyCar debut at Toronto
Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
MLB NL Rookie of the Year Bets: Elly De La Cruz
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

para_atw100t47_worlds_230711_1920x1080_2243809859566.jpg
Highlights: Women’s 100M T47
nbc_dps_danwetzelinterview_230711.jpg
Wetzel: ‘No one really knows’ full situation at NU
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_230711.jpg
Breer: Williams has a ‘lack of flaws’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Mailbag: Landing spots for USC's Williams

July 11, 2023 02:20 PM
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss the politics behind the Pro Football Hall of Fame selections, which teams might pursue USC QB Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft and more.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230711.jpg
23:08
PFT Mailbag: Landing spots for USC’s Williams
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_vrabel_230711.jpg
6:06
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 9 Vrabel
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_irsayonrichardson_230711.jpg
3:36
Should Richardson start as a rookie?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jonescontract_230711.jpg
4:25
Unpacking Chiefs DE Jones’ unresolved contract
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_pederson_230710.jpg
8:13
Florio’s Top 10 coaches: No. 10 Pederson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_patfitzgerald_230710.jpg
7:25
Northwestern scandal highlights larger problem
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230710.jpg
4:46
PFT Mailbag: Are there any guaranteed HOF RBs?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cousins_230710.jpg
6:46
Unpacking Cousins’ ‘fascinating’ NFL story
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cookandhopkins_230710.jpg
3:25
Hopkins, Cook are hoping to increase their offers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230707.jpg
34:29
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trail
Now Playing