 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

berryfamilyswift.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2023 fantasy football season
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Stanford
Report: ACC progressing toward westward expansion with Stanford, Cal, SMU potential targets
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Ohio at Penn State
College Football Week 0 Best Bets: Ohio vs San Diego State
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oly_liveview_230824.jpg
Biles headlines U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_cfbweek0_230823.jpg
Betting CFB Week 0: Notre Dame, Ohio and UMass
nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_230824.jpg
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

berryfamilyswift.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2023 fantasy football season
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Stanford
Report: ACC progressing toward westward expansion with Stanford, Cal, SMU potential targets
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Ohio at Penn State
College Football Week 0 Best Bets: Ohio vs San Diego State
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oly_liveview_230824.jpg
Biles headlines U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_cfbweek0_230823.jpg
Betting CFB Week 0: Notre Dame, Ohio and UMass
nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_230824.jpg
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Early NBA MVP predictions

November 17, 2021 09:30 PM
Although it's early in the season, Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson make their predictions for which players already have made a strong case for MVP.
Up Next
nbc_pbte_northwestdivsion_230815.jpg
11:34
NBA preview: Nuggets the class of Northwest
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_jamesharden_230815.jpg
9:24
Harden still at odds with Morey and 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_dijonai6ploy_230802.jpg
2:36
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_dijonaiintv_230802.jpg
20:02
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_embiid_230719.jpg
9:43
Is it time for Embiid to move on from 76ers?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_nbacup_230719.jpg
13:40
Can NBA’s in-season tournament become a staple?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_summerleague_230719.jpg
3:37
Whitmore among 2023 NBA Summer League stars
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_wnbaallstar_230719.jpg
8:36
How can WNBA improve All-Star weekend?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_offeasonmoves_230705.jpg
19:56
Which NBA offseason moves are the best fit?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_kklightninground_230705.jpg
11:56
Kurt’s Korner: Evaluating NBA’s rising stars
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_wnbacharters_230621.jpg
5:01
Helin: ‘Just time’ for WNBA to charter flights
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_kkmocktop10_230621.jpg
7:33
Helin forecasts the 2023 NBA Draft top 10
Now Playing