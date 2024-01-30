Watch Now
Adebayo's hat-trick gives Luton Town 4-0 lead
Take a bow, Elijah Adebayo! The Luton Town striker completes his hat-trick and gives the Hatters a stunning 4-0 lead over Brighton at Kenilworth Road.
Watkins gives Aston Villa hope against Newcastle
Ollie Watkins finally gets Aston Villa on the scoresheet to reduce their deficit to Newcastle to 3-1 in the second half at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Brighton Matchweek 22
Relive Luton Town's statement victory over Brighton, thanks in large part to Elijah Adebayo's hat-trick hero performance at Kenilworth Road.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
A late goal from Taiwo Awoniyi wasn't enough for Nottingham Forest against Arsenal, the latter of who leave the City Ground with a 2-1 win and three points to keep pace in the Premier League title race.
Olise’s screamer lifts Palace ahead of Blades
Michael Olise's magnificent volley gives Crystal Palace their first lead of the match against Sheffield United in the second half at Selhurst Park.
Murphy taps in Newcastle’s third v. Aston Villa
Miguel Almiron's cross finds a wide open Jacob Murphy at the far post, who tucks away Newcastle's third goal of the match against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Awoniyi pulls one back for Forest v. Arsenal
Taiwo Awoniyi outmuscles the Arsenal defense to give Nottingham Forest a lifeline against the Gunners late in the second half at the City Ground.
Saka powers Arsenal to 2-0 lead over Forest
Gabriel Jesus sets up Bukayo Saka in front of the Nottingham Forest goal where the Arsenal forward doesn't hesitate to make it 2-0 for the Gunners in the second half at the City Ground.
Jesus tucks away Arsenal’s go-ahead goal v. Forest
Gabriel Jesus beats Matt Turner at the near post and finds the back of the net to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Schar’s brace gives Newcastle 2-0 lead over Villa
Fabian Schar becomes Newcastle's unlikely hero as his second goal of the match puts the Magpies in control with a two-goal cushion over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Schar nets Newcastle’s opener against Aston Villa
Newcastle finally break down Aston Villa's defense as Fabian Schar slots home the Magpies' opener off a corner kick to go up 1-0 at Villa Park.
Adebayo slots home Luton Town’s third v. Brighton
Is the rout on at Kenilworth Road? Elijah Adebayo doubles his tally with a tidy finish at the near post to give the Hatters a 3-0 lead over Brighton in the first half.