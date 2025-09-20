 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: USA TODAY 301
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire
Texas A&M University vs University of Notre Dame
What College Football games are on today? Week 4 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_stuartintv_250920.jpg
Everton and Grealish are ‘a match made in heaven’
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: USA TODAY 301
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire
Texas A&M University vs University of Notre Dame
What College Football games are on today? Week 4 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_stuartintv_250920.jpg
Everton and Grealish are ‘a match made in heaven’
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Shearer discusses Wirtz's slow start at Liverpool

September 20, 2025 07:16 AM
Alan Shearer joins the Premier League Live Mornings crew in Kansas City to preview Liverpool's showdown with Everton in Matchweek 4.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_stuartintv_250920.jpg
01:35
Everton and Grealish are ‘a match made in heaven’
nbc_pl_richardsclassicplkitsfeature_250919.jpg
07:15
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
nbc_pl_genxptc_250916.jpg
12:19
Spotlighting Arsenal’s ‘fantastic’ summer signings
nbc_pl_plraw_250916.jpg
08:01
PL RAW: Haaland, Foden turn Manchester blue
nbc_pl_genxptb_250916.jpg
11:11
PL Masterclass: Leno, Fulham’s brick wall
nbc_pl_genxpta_250916.jpg
23:00
Analyzing Amorim’s tactical red flags at Man Utd
nbc_pl_netbusters_250916.jpg
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_2rmancity_250916.jpg
17:53
Man City take down ‘unconvincing’ Man United
nbc_pl_2rzubi_250916.jpg
14:11
Zubimendi’s heroics guide Arsenal past Forest
nbc_pl_2rsalah_250916.jpg
10:29
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
nbc_pst_bayche_250915.jpg
09:38
Chelsea set for ‘really good test’ against Bayern
nbc_pst_muche_250915.jpg
11:32
Will Man Utd overcome ‘glaring issues’ v. Chelsea?
nbc_pst_arsmc_250915.jpg
10:26
Arsenal v. Man City will be a ‘fantastic’ watch
nbc_pst_livatl_250915.jpg
08:37
Can Atletico Madrid upset Liverpool?
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250914.jpg
03:50
Previewing Arsenal’s showdown with Manchester City
nbc_pl_2robbiestx_250914.jpg
01:47
Will Man United continue to stand behind Amorim?
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250914.jpg
01:49
Schade following Mbeumo’s, Wissa’s footsteps
nbc_pl_earleuav2_250914.jpg
04:00
Madueke ‘playing with confidence’ at Arsenal
nbc_pl_dokuintvjpw_250914.jpg
04:00
Doku: Haaland ‘is a machine’
nbc_pl_lowedown_250914.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Amorim is ‘incredibly inflexible’
nbc_pl_update_250914.jpg
18:09
PL Update: Manchester City crush Manchester United
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250914.jpg
09:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_pepintv_250914.jpg
04:51
Guardiola proud Man City ‘brought joy’ to fans
nbc_pl_slotintv_250914.jpg
02:07
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s win against Burnley
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250914.jpg
08:04
Amorim: Man United lacked quality v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcmu_250914.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Man City v. Man United Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_fodenhaalandintv_250914.jpg
03:01
‘It was all for him': Foden on winning for Hatton
nbc_pl_mcmupostgame_250914.jpg
07:08
Man United in a ‘sad situation’ under Amorim
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_250914.jpg
01:42
Haaland’s brace puts Man City 3-0 ahead of Man Utd
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250914.jpg
01:52
Haaland chips Man City 2-0 ahead of Man United

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
02:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
06:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
11:26
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic
nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_250919.jpg
01:12
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
07:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
nbc_roto_jamescook_250919.jpg
01:18
Treat Bills’ Cook as ‘top-12' fantasy running back
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250919.jpg
01:15
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
nbc_ffhh_ashtonj_250919.jpg
02:10
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
jonah_tong.jpg
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
kersh_mpx.jpg
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
moniak.jpg
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
nbc_dls_tuastruggles_250919.jpg
07:10
Teams are challenging Tagovailoa with deep zones
nbc_ffhh_btjr_250919.jpg
03:57
Buy the dip on Thomas Jr, still possesses upside
nbc_ffhh_tucker_250919.jpg
01:55
Backup plan needed in lineups for Kraft this week
nbc_dls_tnfrecap_250919.jpg
08:33
MIA may have played best game against BUF and lost
nbc_ffhh_jayden_250919.jpg
04:35
How Daniels’ injury impacts Commander’s offense
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250919.jpg
03:18
Wilson and Taylor over REC yards are strong bets
nbc_ffhh_ontap_250919.jpg
06:07
Debating start/sit decisions for Week 3
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250919.jpg
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
nbc_ffhh_ollie_250919.jpg
02:51
Can Gordon get more involved in MIA backfield?
mpx_dolphins.jpg
08:49
Tua, McDaniel should both ‘be on the hot seat’
nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
01:26
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
05:02
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
02:36
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustration_250919.jpg
05:38
Franklin worthy of a flex spot in 12-team leagues
mahomes.jpg
02:15
Chiefs not explosive enough to cover vs. Giants
nbc_bte_nylvsphx_250919.jpg
01:48
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
nbc_bte_lvavsind_250919.jpg
01:45
Aces beating Fever in four is the ‘likely outcome’
nbc_bte_w3bb_250919.jpg
01:23
NFL Week 3 best bets: Target Chiefs on SNF