Isak heads Newcastle 1-0 in front of Wolves
Alexander Isak tracks the deflection and heads in Newcastle's go-ahead goal against Wolves in the first half at St. James' Park.
Jackson powers Chelsea in front of Brentford
Malo Gusto's cross finds Nicolas Jackson, who heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Brentford in the first half at the Gtech.
Gordon nets Newcastle’s second against Wolves
Anthony Gordon sends St. James' Park into hysterics as he tucks away Newcastle's second goal of the first half against Wolves.
Muniz’s header doubles Fulham’s lead v. Brighton
Rodrigo Muniz gets his head on the receiving end of Harry Wilson's cross to put Fulham 2-0 in front of Brighton in the first half at Craven Cottage.
Wilson’s curler gives Fulham lead over Brighton
Fulham are off and running at Craven Cottage thanks to Harry Wilson's lovely finish against Brighton in the first half.
Arsenal has ‘momentum’ in their PL title push
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe assess the three-horse race for the Premier League title between Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool entering Matchweek 27.
Top 25 Premier League goals of February 2024
Relive all the best Premier League goals from the month of February in the 2023-24 season.
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW27
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 27 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Can United follow Chelsea blueprint v. City?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview Sunday's Manchester derby, as Man United appear hard-pressed to earn their first win at the Etihad since 2021.
What is Pogba’s legacy after four-year doping ban?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards react to Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban, which could bring an ignominious end to the generational talent's mercurial career.
Are Liverpool, Man City destined for FA Cup final?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss the FA Cup quarterfinal draw and dive into a potential storybook final meeting between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Wonderkid Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 26
Watch all the highlights from the Premier League's highly-touted wonderkids during Matchweek 26.