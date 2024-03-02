Isak heads Newcastle 1-0 in front of Wolves

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Short Track Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 12
Arianna Fontana, 11-time Olympic medalist, entered in short track worlds after 2 years away
BRA_ath_Gabriel_Medina_ath_ph_Sean_Evans_ph-3.jpg
ISA World Surfing Games finals air live on NBC Sports YouTube, Peacock
SX Daytona 2024 Eli Tomac interviewed.jpg
At Daytona, winning is the only thing for Eli Tomac
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jacksonfirstgoal_240302.jpg
Jackson powers Chelsea in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_newgordongoal_240302.jpg
Gordon nets Newcastle’s second against Wolves
nbc_pl_fulgoal2v2_240302.jpg
Muniz’s header doubles Fulham’s lead v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Short Track Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 12
Arianna Fontana, 11-time Olympic medalist, entered in short track worlds after 2 years away
BRA_ath_Gabriel_Medina_ath_ph_Sean_Evans_ph-3.jpg
ISA World Surfing Games finals air live on NBC Sports YouTube, Peacock
SX Daytona 2024 Eli Tomac interviewed.jpg
At Daytona, winning is the only thing for Eli Tomac
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jacksonfirstgoal_240302.jpg
Jackson powers Chelsea in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_newgordongoal_240302.jpg
Gordon nets Newcastle’s second against Wolves
nbc_pl_fulgoal2v2_240302.jpg
Muniz’s header doubles Fulham’s lead v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Isak heads Newcastle 1-0 in front of Wolves

March 2, 2024 10:16 AM
Alexander Isak tracks the deflection and heads in Newcastle's go-ahead goal against Wolves in the first half at St. James' Park.
Up Next
nbc_pl_jacksonfirstgoal_240302.jpg
1:16
Jackson powers Chelsea in front of Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgordongoal_240302.jpg
1:20
Gordon nets Newcastle’s second against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulgoal2v2_240302.jpg
1:15
Muniz’s header doubles Fulham’s lead v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_240302.jpg
1:31
Wilson’s curler gives Fulham lead over Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_convo_240302.jpg
4:49
Arsenal has ‘momentum’ in their PL title push
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25goals_240229.jpg
14:12
Top 25 Premier League goals of February 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pst_upndown_240229.jpg
12:33
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW27
Now Playing
nbc_pst_mcmupreview_240229.jpg
11:51
Can United follow Chelsea blueprint v. City?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_pogbaban_240229.jpg
10:35
What is Pogba’s legacy after four-year doping ban?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_facup_240229.jpg
12:01
Are Liverpool, Man City destined for FA Cup final?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wonderkidwatchmw26_240227.jpg
7:43
Wonderkid Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 26
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwpartc_240227.jpg
8:29
Fulham expose Manchester United’s disorganization
Now Playing