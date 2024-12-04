Watch Now
Dawson's second own goal gives Everton 4-0 lead
It's a day to forget for Wolves' Craig Dawson, who scores his second own goal of the match to give Everton a 4-0 lead at Goodison Park.
Saliba doubles Arsenal’s lead v. Manchester United
Arsenal's set-piece magic continues as William Saliba scores his side's second goal of the second half to make it 2-0 against the Red Devils.
Damsgaard pulls one back for Brentford v. Villa
Brentford finally get on the board thanks to Mikkel Damsgaard's powerful finish from close range to make it 3-1 for Aston Villa.
Timber heads Arsenal in front of Manchester United
Another Arsenal set piece, another Arsenal goal. Declan Rice finds Jurrien Timber, who turns in the Gunners' opener against Manchester United at the Emirates.
Watkins’ penalty gives Aston Villa 2-1 lead
Ollie Watkins steps up to the spot and nets Aston Villa's second goal of the first half to double their advantage against the Bees at Villa Park.
Schar equalizes for Newcastle to make it 3-3
The goals keep coming as Fabian Schar sends St. James' Park into a frenzy with a sliding effort that sneaks past Caoimhin Kelleher to make it 3-3 against Liverpool.
Sancho blasts Chelsea 5-1 in front of Southampton
Jadon Sancho puts the cherry on top for the Blues as he drills his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to give Chelsea a 5-1 lead over the Saints.
Cash volleys Aston Villa 3-0 in front of Brentford
Matty Cash is money from close range as he blasts Aston Villa 3-0 in front of the Bees at Villa Park.
Salah’s brace gives Liverpool lead over Newcastle
Liverpool stun Newcastle as Mohamed Salah nets his second goal of the match to give his side a 3-2 lead at St. James' Park.
Palmer taps in Chelsea’s fourth v. Southampton
Christopher Nkunku knocks the ball ahead for Cole Palmer to tap in another goal for Chelsea, who now lead Southampton 4-1 at St. Mary's.
Salah pulls Liverpool level at 2-2 v. Newcastle
Mohamed Salah nets Liverpool's equalizer to make it 2-2 against the Magpies in the second half at St. James' Park.
Gordon gives Newcastle 2-1 lead against Liverpool
Newcastle retake the lead as Anthony Gordon's effort manages to sneak across the goal line to make it 2-1 over Liverpool at St. James' Park.