Top News

Notre Dame v Navy - Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Notre Dame and Sam Hartman enjoy an Irish Blessing in 42-3 rout of Navy in Dublin
Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Faith Kipyegon completes historic double at world track and field championships
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdatev4_230826_1920x1080__792663.jpg
PL Update: West Ham derail Brighton
Coke_Zero_400.jpg
Who will prevail in battle on the playoff bubble?
oly_atw4x100_worlds_final_230826_1920x1080.jpg
Richardson delivers impressive 4x100m victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

De Zerbi: Brighton were 'unlucky' against West Ham

August 26, 2023 03:53 PM
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi breaks down his side's 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the Amex.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdatev4_230826_1920x1080__792663.jpg
10:12
PL Update: West Ham derail Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_230826.jpg
3:39
Moyes shares takeaways from win over Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_antoniointv_230826.jpg
2:13
Antonio details West Ham’s tactics v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavwhu_230826.jpg
12:07
Extended Highlights: West Ham United 3, Brighton 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal3v2_230826.jpg
1:37
Antonio slots home West Ham’s third v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal_230826.jpg
0:56
Gross pulls one back for Brighton against West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bowengoal_230826.jpg
1:29
Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead over Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_turnstile_frank_230826.jpg
2:32
Frank discusses ‘very even’ draw with Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_230826.jpg
5:42
Arteta laments Arsenal’s draw against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfcooperint_230826.jpg
3:52
Cooper: Forest ‘gave everything’ against Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_turnstile_hodgson_230826.jpg
3:29
Hodgson pleased with point against Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mutenhagint_230826.jpg
2:51
Ten Hag: Man United ‘stayed calm’ against Forest
Now Playing