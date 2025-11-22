Howe: Newcastle 'close to our very best' v. City

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/5e373ff/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4291x2414+0+92/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fa8%2F29%2F316cd8584499b2cb1162c62949d9%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247977185
Sami Valimaki leads by two entering final round of PGA Tour season finale
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/aecf84c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/3612x2032+0+77/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F50%2Fe3%2F0a5d5d09459ebab1a7fe98626b60%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247966521
The RSM Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Football: Kansas at Iowa State
Rocco Becht throws for three touchdowns; Iowa State snaps three-game skid against Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_lovetd3_251122.jpg
Love runs away for 68-yard touchdown
lac_cha.jpg
Highlights: Harden powers Clippers past Hornets
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251122.jpg
Price matches Love’s TD with one of his own

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/5e373ff/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4291x2414+0+92/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fa8%2F29%2F316cd8584499b2cb1162c62949d9%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247977185
Sami Valimaki leads by two entering final round of PGA Tour season finale
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/aecf84c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/3612x2032+0+77/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F50%2Fe3%2F0a5d5d09459ebab1a7fe98626b60%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247966521
The RSM Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, TV times and how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Football: Kansas at Iowa State
Rocco Becht throws for three touchdowns; Iowa State snaps three-game skid against Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_lovetd3_251122.jpg
Love runs away for 68-yard touchdown
lac_cha.jpg
Highlights: Harden powers Clippers past Hornets
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251122.jpg
Price matches Love’s TD with one of his own

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Howe: Newcastle 'close to our very best' v. City

November 22, 2025 03:50 PM
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe shares his takeaways from his side's 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_pepintr_251122.jpg
02:16
Guardiola assesses City’s performance in loss
nbc_pl_update_251122.jpg
09:20
PL Update: Forest run riot at Anfield
nbc_pl_newmc_251122.jpg
13:11
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man City Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_barnesintv_251122.jpg
02:15
Barnes reflects on Newcastle’s ‘mad game’ v. City
nbc_pl_newmcpostgame_251122.jpg
01:52
Newcastle set a new standard with win v. Man City
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251122.jpg
03:59
Barnes strikes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251122.jpg
01:16
Dias answers right back for Man City v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251122.jpg
01:53
Barnes nets Newcastle’s opener against Man City
nbc_pl_wolcryhl_251122.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 12
nbc_pl_bouvwhu_251122.jpg
08:41
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_slotpostgameintv_251122.jpg
03:38
Slot: Liverpool ‘struggled a lot’ against Forest
nbc_pl_brentfordbrighton_251122.jpg
11:00
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Brentford Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_livnf_251122.jpg
12:13
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Forest Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_ful_sun_251122v2.jpg
07:51
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Sunderland Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_livboupostgame_251122.jpg
03:17
Slot has ‘worst day in charge’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251122.jpg
01:23
Hinshelwood’s volley pushes Brighton into lead
nbc_pl_crygoal2_251122.jpg
01:20
Pino doubles Palace’s lead with rocket v. Wolves
nbc_pl_ful_goal1_251122.jpg
02:03
Jimenez fires Fulham ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251122.jpg
01:28
Unal brings Bournemouth level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_251122.jpg
01:31
Gibbs-White gives Forest 3-0 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251122.jpg
56
Welbeck’s one-touch finish ties match v. Brentford
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251122.jpg
02:57
Tavernier gives Bournemouth life against West Ham
nbc_pl_crygoal1_251122.jpg
01:16
Munoz puts Crystal Palace ahead off broken play
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_251122.jpg
01:18
Savona powers Forest 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_whugoal2_251122.jpg
01:11
Wilson’s brace puts West Ham 2-0 in front
nbc_pl_brentfordgoal1V2_251122.jpg
01:35
Thiago sends Brentford in front with penalty kick
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_251122.jpg
01:26
Murillo smashes Forest ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251122.jpg
01:09
Wilson drills West Ham 1-0 ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_burche_251122.jpg
10:54
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Chelsea Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_burchepostgame_251122.jpg
02:16
Chelsea are ‘absolutely’ in PL title race

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_lovetd3_251122.jpg
01:39
Love runs away for 68-yard touchdown
lac_cha.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Harden powers Clippers past Hornets
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251122.jpg
01:49
Price matches Love’s TD with one of his own
nbc_cfb_lovetd_251122.jpg
01:30
Love breaks off long touchdown run vs. Syracuse
oly_ssm500_stoltzpodium_251122.jpg
03:03
Stolz skates to 500m bronze at Calgary World Cup
nbc_cfb_ndpick62_251122.jpg
01:20
Moore puts ND up 21-0 before offense takes field
nbc_cfb_nddefensetd2_251122.jpg
01:56
Talich returns blocked punt for Notre Dame TD
nbc_cfb_notredamepick6_251122.jpg
02:01
Stroman pick-six gives Notre Dame early lead
nbc_rugby_irevrsa_251122.jpg
16:35
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: RSA 24, IRE 13
nbc_golf_17thhole_251122.jpg
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
nbc_rugby_walvnzhl_251122.jpg
15:11
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: NZL 52, WAL 26
oly_fswom_bradietennellfree_251122.jpg
07:10
Tennell resilient in free skate at Finlandia
oly_stwrl_usmedal_251122.jpg
07:37
U.S. gets first women’s relay medal of season
oly_stw1000_usbronze_251122.jpg
06:25
Stoddard gets 1000m short track bronze in Gdansk
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251122.jpg
01:50
Fernandez doubles Chelsea’s lead against Burnley
oly_stw1000_heat3uswin_251122.jpg
03:46
Santos-Griswold wins short track quarterfinal race
oly_stw1000_uswin_251122.jpg
03:16
Stoddard gets composed, confident quarterfinal win
oly_asmsl_pacorassat_251122_1.jpeg
05:18
Rassat narrowly earns first career world cup win
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251122.jpg
01:36
Neto’s header puts Chelsea in front of Burnley
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_251121.jpg
01:58
Highlights: POR hands GSW 3rd straight loss
nbc_nba_okcvsutah_251121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Thunder overcome slow start, rout Jazz
nbc_nba_denvshou_251121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Nuggets hang on for win in Houston
nbc_cbb_kstateneb_251121.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Nebraska, Kansas State go to the wire
nbc_nba_minvsphx_251121.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Suns rally late to beat Timberwolves
nbc_nba_nopvsdal_251121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mavs get thrilling win against Pels
Oly_ssm5000_Dawsonwin_251121.jpg
08:49
Dawson glides to 5000m gold in Calgary
nbc_nba_miavschi_251121.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat smother Bulls in Chicago
nbc_nba_wshtor_2minhl_251121.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors torch Wizards at home
nbc_nba_bosbrk_2minhl_251121.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Porter Jr. buries Celtics, Nets win
nbc_nba_indcle_2minhl_251121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell leads Cavs over Pacers