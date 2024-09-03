Watch Now
Examining Bournemouth's 'unbelievable turnaround'
Leon Osman, Jermaine Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior hit the tactics board to see how Bournemouth was able to mount a late comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Goodison Park.
Up Next
Liverpool put on a ‘masterclass’ v. Man United
Liverpool put on a 'masterclass' v. Man United
Leon Osman, Jermaine Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Liverpool's tactical brilliance in their 3-0 win against Manchester United in Matchweek 3.
Analyzing Haaland’s improvement at Manchester City
Analyzing Haaland's improvement at Manchester City
Leon Osman, Jermaine Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior take a closer look at Erling Haaland's performance in Manchester City this season after scoring seven goals in the first three matches of the season.
Liverpool were ‘more controlled’ than Man United
Liverpool were 'more controlled' than Man United
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew examine Liverpool's performance in a 3-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 3.
PL Raw: Liverpool silence Manchester United
PL Raw: Liverpool silence Manchester United
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Old Trafford as Liverpool made easy work of Manchester United in Matchweek 3.
Top PL saves from Matchweek 3 (2024-25)
Top PL saves from Matchweek 3 (2024-25)
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 3 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Is Haaland an ‘underappreciated player?’
Is Haaland an 'underappreciated player?'
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Erling Haaland's hat-trick performance for Manchester City in their 3-1 win against West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 3.
Debating Rice’s controversial red card v. Brighton
Debating Rice's controversial red card v. Brighton
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Arsenal's hard-fought draw against Everton and Declan Rice's controversial red card in Matchweek 3.
Bournemouth pull off dramatic comeback v. Everton
Bournemouth pull off dramatic comeback v. Everton
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their thoughts on Bournemouth's unbelievable late comeback against Everton at Goodison Park in Matchweek 3.
Slot’s changes ‘working brilliantly well’ so far
Slot's changes 'working brilliantly well' so far
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle have an in-depth discussion regarding Manchester United following their 3-0 loss to an impressive Liverpool side at Old Trafford.
Ndiaye is ‘a breath of fresh air for Everton’
Ndiaye is 'a breath of fresh air for Everton'
Robbie Mustoe explains why Iliman Ndiaye is his underappreciated performer following Everton's emotional rollercoaster of a loss to Bournemouth.
Gravenberch can be a ‘very important player’
Gravenberch can be a 'very important player'
Robbie Earle explains why Ryan Gravenberch is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout showing at Old Trafford against Manchester United.
Lowe Down: Liverpool ‘dropped the ball’ on Salah
Lowe Down: Liverpool 'dropped the ball' on Salah
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 3, including her thoughts on Mohamed Salah's future, Arsenal's outlook after dropping points to Brighton, and more.