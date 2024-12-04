Watch Now
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 14
Relive Arsenal's statement victory over Manchester United to keep pace with Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table in Matchweek 14.
Up Next
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates.
Amorim analyzes ‘tough game’ against Arsenal
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim assesses his team's performance in a 2-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 14
Unai Emery's Aston Villa get back to their winning ways in an impressive fashion against Brentford at Villa Park in Matchweek 14.
Arsenal show a ‘different intensity’ v. Man United
Anna Jackson, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Arsenal's 2-0 victory against Manchester United at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 14
Manchester City snap their winless streak with an impressive 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad in Matchweek 14.
Should Chelsea be considered title contenders?
Anna Jackson, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Chelsea's depth and growth following their 5-1 win over Southampton in Matchweek 14.
Liverpool suffer little blip in draw v. Newcastle
Anna Jackson, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe react to Newcastle's 3-3 draw against Liverpool and discuss the potential fallout for the Reds in terms of their title hopes.
Saliba doubles Arsenal’s lead v. Manchester United
Arsenal's set-piece magic continues as William Saliba scores his side's second goal of the second half to make it 2-0 against the Red Devils.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Chelsea Matchweek 14
Chelsea move up to second place in the table following their stellar 5-1 victory against Southampton at St. Mary's in Matchweek 14.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Liverpool Matchweek 14
The title race takes another turn as Liverpool and Newcastle share the spoils in a six-goal thriller at St. James' Park in Matchweek 14.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 14
A pair of Craig Dawson's own goals doomed Wolves in their Matchweek 14 fixture against Everton, where the Toffees secured all three points at Goodison Park.