Watch Now
Gueye drills Everton in front of Brentford
The Toffees take the lead thanks to Idrissa Gueye's powerful effort inside the box to make it 1-0 for Everton against Brentford at Goodison Park.
Up Next
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 35
Everton are officially safe from relegation following their narrow win over Brentford at Goodison Park in Matchweek 35.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sheffield Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sheffield Matchweek 35
Sheffield United's return to the Premier League is officially over as Newcastle came from behind to rout the Blades 5-1 at St. James' Park to guarantee relegation for Chris Wilder's side.
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Sheffield United's 5-1 loss to Newcastle, resulting in the Blades' relegation from the Premier League.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
Rodrigo Muniz looked to have secured three points for Fulham before Jeffrey Schlupp unleashed a vicious strike from distance to give Crystal Palace a well-earned draw at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 35.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Luton Town Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Luton Town Matchweek 35
Goals from Hee-Chan Hwang and Toti Gomes proved to be the difference for Wolves in a closely-contested victory against Luton Town at the Molineux in Matchweek 35.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 35
Burnley's fight against relegation took a step in the right direction in Matchweek 35 thanks to a late penalty against Manchester United to salvage a critical point at Old Trafford
Amdouni’s penalty puts Burnley level v. Man United
Amdouni's penalty puts Burnley level v. Man United
Andre Onana's rash challenge inside the box results in Zeki Amdouni converting from the penalty spot late in the second to salvage a point for Burnley against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Schlupp’s screamer brings Palace level v. Fulham
Schlupp's screamer brings Palace level v. Fulham
Craven Cottage goes silent after Jeffrey Schlupp's long-range effort ripples the back of the net to put Crystal Palace back on level terms against Fulham.
Antony blitzes Burnley to give Man United 1-0 lead
Antony blitzes Burnley to give Man United 1-0 lead
Antony intercepts a lazy Burnley pass and darts through their defense to slot home the Red Devils' go-ahead goal late in the second half at Old Trafford.
Morris gives Luton Town hope against Wolves
Morris gives Luton Town hope against Wolves
Carlton Morris pulls one back for Luton Town to reduce the Hatters' deficit to Wolves to 2-1 late in the second half at the Molineux.
Isak’s penalty puts Newcastle 3-1 ahead of Blades
Isak's penalty puts Newcastle 3-1 ahead of Blades
Alexander Isak steps up to the spot and tucks away the Magpies' penalty to give Newcastle a two-goal advantage over Sheffield United at St. James' Park.