 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lara_Gut_Behrami.jpg
Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Pro-Am
PGA Tour Q-School: Who advanced, who didn’t
nbc_pff_pittndpreview_231025.jpg
No. 14 Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh: TV, Time, Preview, Predictions, Odds and streaming information for Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_nztry_231028.jpg
All Blacks draw within one point with try v. RSA
nbc_cfb_notretd2_231028.jpg
Estime expands ND lead with 15-yard TD run
nbc_rugby_samcaneredcard_231028.jpg
NZL captain Cane issued red card in Rugby WC Final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lara_Gut_Behrami.jpg
Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Pro-Am
PGA Tour Q-School: Who advanced, who didn’t
nbc_pff_pittndpreview_231025.jpg
No. 14 Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh: TV, Time, Preview, Predictions, Odds and streaming information for Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_nztry_231028.jpg
All Blacks draw within one point with try v. RSA
nbc_cfb_notretd2_231028.jpg
Estime expands ND lead with 15-yard TD run
nbc_rugby_samcaneredcard_231028.jpg
NZL captain Cane issued red card in Rugby WC Final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Kompany laments 'one too many' VAR mistakes

October 28, 2023 03:35 PM
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany shares his thoughts on Burnley's 2-1 loss to Bournemouth, including his issues with the VAR officials on the night.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_231028.jpg
10:37
PL Update: Arsenal trounce Sheffield United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nketiahintv_231028.jpg
2:04
Nketiah breaks down his hat-trick against Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_231028.jpg
1:55
Arteta praises Nketiah in hat-trick performance
Now Playing
nbc_pl_howeintv_231028.jpg
1:47
Howe: Wolves were ‘a massively tough game’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnew_231028.jpg
8:54
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnew_heechan_231028.jpg
1:28
Hwang scores equalizer for Wolves v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnew_wilsonpkv2_231028.jpg
4:37
Wilson’s penalty gives Magpies’ 2-1 lead v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bou_bur_231028v3_1920x1080_2277590083790__497332.jpg
9:38
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnew_leminagoal_231028.jpg
0:57
Lemina’s header puts Wolves level with Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnew_wilsongoal_231028.jpg
1:33
Wilson’s acrobatic effort puts Newcastle ahead 1-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsshu_231028.jpg
9:29
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Blades Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsshu_postgame_231028.jpg
1:51
Arsenal have a ‘perfect day’ v. Sheffield United
Now Playing