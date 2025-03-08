Liverpool survive scare against Southampton

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - LSU vs Florida
LSU’s Kim Mulkey allows assistant to coach SEC tourney game while she grieves death in family
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Mississippi
SEC fines Ole Miss $500,000 for court storming and suggests easing future penalties
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jett Lawrence street clothes.JPG
Jett Lawrence still eying Pro Motocross return
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_andycole_250308.jpg
Cole: Growth of Premier League in America is ‘mad’
nbc_pl_bhaful_250308.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 28
nbc_rugby_irevfrahl_250308.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 42, Ireland 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - LSU vs Florida
LSU’s Kim Mulkey allows assistant to coach SEC tourney game while she grieves death in family
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Mississippi
SEC fines Ole Miss $500,000 for court storming and suggests easing future penalties
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jett Lawrence street clothes.JPG
Jett Lawrence still eying Pro Motocross return
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_andycole_250308.jpg
Cole: Growth of Premier League in America is ‘mad’
nbc_pl_bhaful_250308.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 28
nbc_rugby_irevfrahl_250308.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 42, Ireland 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Liverpool survive scare against Southampton

March 8, 2025 12:07 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their thoughts on Liverpool's victory over Southampton at Anfield in Matchweek 28.